‘Didn’t charge me one cent’: American tourist shocked by free treatment at rural Odisha government hospital

Mike shared that he had been travelling through Odisha when he began experiencing severe vomiting after overeating local food (Photo: @mikenoonvisuals/Instagram)

An American tourist hailed India’s healthcare system after receiving free treatment at a rural government hospital in Odisha.

International filmmaker Mike Noone shared his experience in a now-viral Instagram Reel titled “American hospitalised in India”, in which he revealed that he fell ill just five days into his trip to India.

Mike shared that he had been travelling through Odisha when he began experiencing severe vomiting after overeating local food. Sharing an update from his hospital bed, he joked about being treated with IV fluids and anti-nausea medication.

“Day five in India, and I’m already hospitalised. I was in some rural government hospital, stuck full of needles, unable to even recognise the language on the walls,” he said.