‘Didn’t charge me one cent’: American tourist shocked by free treatment at rural Odisha government hospital

An American tourist hailed India’s healthcare system after receiving free treatment at a rural government hospital in Odisha.
International filmmaker Mike Noone shared his experience in a now-viral Instagram Reel titled “American hospitalised in India”, in which he revealed that he fell ill just five days into his trip to India.
Mike shared that he had been travelling through Odisha when he began experiencing severe vomiting after overeating local food. Sharing an update from his hospital bed, he joked about being treated with IV fluids and anti-nausea medication.
“Day five in India, and I’m already hospitalised. I was in some rural government hospital, stuck full of needles, unable to even recognise the language on the walls,” he said.
Mike revealed that he had been vomiting every 15 minutes for around 12 hours, which landed him in a hospital. However, he clarified that his illness was not caused by food poisoning.
“Stop, stop, stop. I can feel you stereotyping from there. This wasn’t food poisoning; this was overindulgence. The food was so good I ate too much of it like an idiot,” he said.
He also joked about having to get two injections as part of his treatment. While Mike said he had recovered, he admitted that one of his biggest surprises came when he thought about the potential cost of the same treatment in the US.
“But as bad as that was, I really winced when I thought about the bill. Because back home in America, an IV bag, anti-nausea meds, and two booty injections could easily cost a couple thousand dollars,” he said.
Mike shared that he was not charged for the treatment at the government hospital. “Instead, these damn socialists didn’t charge me one cent. It made me sick,” he added.
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The video has since gone viral, prompting a wave of reactions. “Its the rainy season that might have caused that for you and also lot of new flavours and spices. Try eating curd or buttermilk and loads of water,” a user wrote. “Hearing all the good things about my country from foreigners but hearing every shittiest thing about my country from my very own countrymen… Bharat mata ki Jai from them to kya hi rkha hai India me from us… Criticism is good for change.. But not criticising the very name that’s my Bharat,” another user commented.
“It’s a moment of pride when a foreigner praises the free health care in Odisha Govt hospitals, where the same treatments cost thousands of dollars that too after waiting for days long for an appointment,” a third user reacted.