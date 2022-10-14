scorecardresearch
American restaurant chain sponsors a pizza a month to Assam couple who signed wedding contract

Pizza Hut sponsored the couple who went viral for signing a contract on their wedding with a list of dos and don’ts which included having one pizza a month.

Do you remember the couple from Assam who went viral for signing a contract on their wedding with a list of dos and don’ts? The list included going to the gym every day, shopping after every 15 days and eating one pizza every month. Well, we don’t know if they are following the other conditions, but the couple has been sponsored by multi-national restaurant chain Pizza Hut to fulfil their wish of having a pizza every month.

On the occasion of Karva Chauth, the couple named Shanti and Mintu from Assam were told that Pizza Hut would give them free pizzas once a month for a year. Pizza Hut India’s Instagram handle shared a video of the couple coming to one of their outlets and relishing pizzas. “A pizza a month for a long and happy life with your husband!! That’s the deal we are living for. #HappyKarvaChauth to all pizza-loving happy couples,” they captioned the video.

Shared Thursday, the video has received more than 22,000 views so far.

Talking to The Indian Express, Shanti shared that they are delighted with the offer from Pizza Hut. She shared that they got married on June 21 this year after dating for five years. Their friends had given them the idea of signing a wedding contract with a list of dos and don’ts and since they loved eating pizzas, they added it to the list.

