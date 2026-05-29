‘Bihar is so damn beautiful’: American creator’s chaotic trip to Bhagalpur goes viral

The video follows a fast-moving montage of his journey across Bihar using different modes of transport, while chatting with local people along the way. (Source: @tonykmontana/Instagram)

An Instagram video posted by American content creator Tony has gone viral for capturing a side of Bihar that many online viewers said they rarely get to see. Documenting his journey to Bhagalpur, the creator takes viewers through chaotic roads, scooter rides, river crossings, and candid interactions with local people, turning what should have been a simple commute into an adventure that social media users found both hilarious and heartwarming.

Shared by Instagram user @tonykmontana, the video carried the caption, “Google Maps said 4 hours. Bihar said, ‘sit down beta’.” In the clip, the creator introduces his trip by saying, “I’m an American and I’m having the time of my life here in Bihar, but I’m here in Mansi, and it says here on Google Maps that it’s gonna take 4 hours to get to Bhagalpur. Its literally a 20-minute drive, but do you know what Google Maps doesn’t know about Indian ingenuity. I guarantee you there’s a way we can get to Bhagalpur real quick.”