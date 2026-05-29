‘Bihar is so damn beautiful’: American creator’s chaotic trip to Bhagalpur goes viral

An Instagram video posted by American content creator Tony has gone viral for capturing a side of Bihar that many online viewers said they rarely get to see. Documenting his journey to Bhagalpur, the creator takes viewers through chaotic roads, scooter rides, river crossings, and candid interactions with local people, turning what should have been a simple commute into an adventure that social media users found both hilarious and heartwarming.
Shared by Instagram user @tonykmontana, the video carried the caption, “Google Maps said 4 hours. Bihar said, ‘sit down beta’.” In the clip, the creator introduces his trip by saying, “I’m an American and I’m having the time of my life here in Bihar, but I’m here in Mansi, and it says here on Google Maps that it’s gonna take 4 hours to get to Bhagalpur. Its literally a 20-minute drive, but do you know what Google Maps doesn’t know about Indian ingenuity. I guarantee you there’s a way we can get to Bhagalpur real quick.”
What follows is a fast-moving montage of his journey across Bihar using different modes of transport, while chatting with local people along the way. During one stretch of the trip, he hops onto a scooter and remarks, “Biharis are so sweet, they always pick you up no matter what.” Clearly taken in by the experience, he later says, “Bihar is so damn beautiful alright.”
Things get more dramatic when he reaches an under-construction bridge over the Ganga. Looking visibly confused by the situation around him, he says, “So, we have reached where the bridge is supposed to be. Its fully under construction. I have no idea how we’re gonna get through this, its a scene here.” After asking the residents nearby how people usually cross the river, he eventually boards a boat to continue towards Bhagalpur.
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The video soon exploded online, with the comments section filling up with jokes and unexpectedly emotional reactions. One user wrote, “Bro might be the only person to be having fun in Bihar.” Another user quipped, “You’re the American version of Prem Kishen from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.”
A third person commented, “Bro made bhagalpur feel like bangkok.” Another comment reads, “Seeing someone so excited for my hometown was not on my 2026 bingo card.”
Someone else wrote, “I want to be this excited about life.”