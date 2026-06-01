13 cities, 30 days, Rs 10 lakh: Why an American couple’s India travel bill has stunned the Internet

The US couple highlighted that dining out for every meal also added to their expenses (Photo: @checkedouttocheckin/Instagram)

An American couple has grabbed attention after spending $10,605 (approximately Rs 10 lakh) during a month-long trip across 13 cities in India. Alex and Amelia shared a detailed breakdown of their expenses on Instagram, admitting that the final amount was far higher than they had anticipated.

In the now-viral post, the couple said their preference for luxury hotels, premium experiences, and frequent travel between destinations significantly increased their overall spending. “In total, we spent $10,605 (Rs 10 lakh) for our 30-day trip in India. That’s $354 (Rs 33,627) per day,” the couple wrote in their post.

The couple said transportation was one of the costliest aspects of the trip because of their packed itinerary. “We visited 13 cities in only 30 days, which meant we had to spend a lot of time transporting, and it ended up being one of our biggest expenses,” they wrote.