13 cities, 30 days, Rs 10 lakh: Why an American couple’s India travel bill has stunned the Internet

An American couple has grabbed attention after spending $10,605 (approximately Rs 10 lakh) during a month-long trip across 13 cities in India. Alex and Amelia shared a detailed breakdown of their expenses on Instagram, admitting that the final amount was far higher than they had anticipated.
In the now-viral post, the couple said their preference for luxury hotels, premium experiences, and frequent travel between destinations significantly increased their overall spending. “In total, we spent $10,605 (Rs 10 lakh) for our 30-day trip in India. That’s $354 (Rs 33,627) per day,” the couple wrote in their post.
The couple said transportation was one of the costliest aspects of the trip because of their packed itinerary. “We visited 13 cities in only 30 days, which meant we had to spend a lot of time transporting, and it ended up being one of our biggest expenses,” they wrote.
During their stay in India, the couple took six flights, six private car journeys, and two train rides while travelling across the country. Accommodation also accounted for a substantial portion of their budget, with luxury hotel stays costing them an average of $127 (around Rs 12,064) per night. “Lodging wasn’t as low-cost as other travellers make it seem if you aren’t only looking for budget options,” the post added.
The couple noted that dining out for every meal also increased their expenses. Reflecting on the total amount spent, they admitted that the final figure came as a surprise even to them.
“We’d be lying if we told you we weren’t also surprised when we ran the numbers and saw just how much we spent during our month in India,” they wrote.
See the post here:
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The post garnered a deluge of reactions, sparking a conversation around budget travel across India.
“I appreciate you showing this side of travelling India. People assume it is cheap because there are cheaper options- but then stereotype the country because of their poor choices,” a user wrote.
“This is very much true if you are traveling with comfort in mind and not taking local trains and buses and living in super cheap hotels. Transportation is one of our biggest cost when we travel to India from the US and so is hotel cost. It all adds up. But we come back with a great experience and wanting to visit again soon,” another user commented.
“Love the breakdown and transparency for anyone looking to travel here!” a third user reacted.
DISCLAIMER: Travel expenses, hospitality rates, and transportation pricing vary widely based on individual preferences, seasonality, and booking choices, and this content should not be used as professional financial planning or commercial travel guidance.