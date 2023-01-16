‘Sikhs are amazing’: American chef volunteers to cook rotis at gurdwara in Old Delhi. Watch

American celebrity chef and social media influencer Eitan Bernath, who is on a trip to India, recently visited a gurdwara in Old Delhi where he also volunteered to help in the kitchen and made ‘rotis’.

Taking to Instagram, Bernath posted a video showing him making ‘rotis’ along with his family at the community kitchen in the gurdwara. “It was incredible to learn about their faith and kitchens,” he said. The blogger said he got to know that every gurdwara has a kitchen where people volunteer to cook meals that are served in “cafeteria” for people of all faiths to come in and enjoy the food.

Also Read | Sikh bus driver from UK becomes viral sensation as he releases music video

He also showed an automatic roti machine that can make 4,000 rotis in an hour. “If you need me, I’m researching how I can get one of those roti machines in my NYC apartment,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eitan Bernath (@eitan)

Posted on January 3, the clip has amassed more than 1.2 million views.

“Sikhs are amazing and generous people. I remember when I lived in downtown Vancouver think it was every Sunday they came and fed the homeless population, and anybody that needed food,” commented a user. “You went for Langar Sewa! Omg you precious boy. Your parents brought you up so well!” appreciated another user. “Thank you so much for exploring all cultures it is so important to highlight the minorities! have so much fun,” another person wrote. “It is amazing to see you and your family participating in doing sewa, thank you for using your platform to highlight the concept of langar and our religion,” shared yet another.