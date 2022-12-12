Power of femininity and infinity: American architect on how she designed this unique girls’ school in Jaisalmer

American architect Diana Kellogg, who designed the Rajkumari Ratnavati Girls’ School, has explained how she came up with the idea behind the structure built in the middle of the Thar desert in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district.

Sharing her thoughts behind the unique oval-shaped project, Kellogg said she looked at feminine symbols across cultures when starting the design process of the building. Kellogg decided upon three ovals to represent the power of femininity and infinity as well as replicate the planes of the sand dunes in the region of Jaisalmer.

Kellogg said she initially thought of the oval shape of the building as an egg or a womb but as the project progressed, she looks at it as a seed. “A seed that extends like ripples of water through our communal oceans, without end…as I have watched the building grow I have seen these connections extending. My hope is for infinity,” she wrote on Instagram.

The school remains cool even in the scorching 50 degrees Celsius. The 10-classroom structure in the Thar desert has been made almost entirely from hand-carved sandstone blocks. Thanks to the project, commissioned by CITTA, many girls from rural areas around Jaisalmer have been able to attend school for the first time.

Local craftsmen, including the fathers of some of the girls who attend the school, have built the building. Sharing more details about the building, she said local material was used to create an infrastructure that helped reduce carbon emissions. A solar panel canopy was built on the roof as a cooling system where temperatures peak close to 120 degrees.

“Beautiful and profoundly moving. Well done,” commented a user. “In the age of skyscrapers and modern technologies… It’s so nice for the eyes see a design like that warms the heart. This isn’t a just a school but the a happy memory for all the children. Please do start a firm here in India and we , upcoming students like us would like to learn from you and help every country for a better environment,” said another.