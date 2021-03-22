‘America enslaved India for 200 years’: Uttarakhand CM’s gaffe triggers meme fest online

It did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger hilarious reactions among netizens.

In a gaffe during his speech at an event in Nainital, the new Uttarakhand CM apparently confused Britain with the US, saying that America ruled over India for over 200 years. His remark is now fodder for memes on social media.

While addressing the public in Nainital’s Ramnagar, Tirath Singh Rawat compared the Covid-19 situation in India and other nations. However, as he spoke about America, he confused it with Britain and said, “America enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, but in today’s time, it is struggling.”

At the same event, Rawat also said that ‘people with fewer children should not feel jealous of those with 20 kids getting more government-provided ration’.

This comment comes days after Rawat drew flak online after he said that women in ripped jeans set a ‘bad example’ for society. The comment triggered angry reactions online with hundreds of women posting photos wearing ripped jeans.

#WATCH “…As opposed to other countries, India is doing better in terms of handling #COVID19 crisis. America, who enslaved us for 200 years and ruled the world, is struggling in current times,” says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat pic.twitter.com/gHa9n33W2O — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2021

Though Rawat seemed unaware of the goof-up, netizens were quick to point it out. As a video of the speech began circulating on social media, meme-maker also took the opportunity of coming up with hilarious content. Here are some of the many memes being shared online.

We were under America for 200 years🤔🤔#TirathSinghRawat pic.twitter.com/2eM6JAORxN — Kriti Naithani (@KritiNaithani) March 22, 2021