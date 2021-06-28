WATCH: Ambulance drivers for Covid patients take break to sing during night shift

Many praised the ambulance drivers for keeping a positive outlook even during the tough times.

While healthcare workers around the world are battling the pressures of the ongoing pandemic, a group of ambulance drivers for COVID-19 patients in Aizawl, Mizoram took a break to sing during their night shift to lighten the mood amid the stressful situation.

A video of the group was shared on the Instagram page @mizoraminsta, which has a following of over 80,000 on the social media app. “Ambulance drivers for COVID-19 patients in Aizawl, Mizoram take a break and sing during their night shift,” read the post.

Acknowledging the work done by the ambulance drivers during the pandemic, the post added, “The incredible work they have been doing, accompanied by the song (an appeal to God to put an end to one’s misery) has won hearts all around.” Here, take a look:

Since being shared online, the original clip has garnered over 38,000 likes with several others being reported and shared across social media platforms.

Many have praised the ambulance drivers for keeping a positive outlook even during the tough times. Moreover, many also praised them for the melodious song. “Heart pleasing.. lord please keep them safe,” wrote a user while another commented, “This is one of the reasons I love NE.”