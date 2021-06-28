scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read

WATCH: Ambulance drivers for Covid patients take break to sing during night shift

Many have praised the ambulance drivers for keeping a positive outlook even during the tough times. Moreover, many also praised them for the melodious song.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 9:10:08 pm
north east, north east ambulance drivers, north east ambulance drivers viral video, Ambulance drivers Covid 19 patients Aizawl, trending, indian express, indian express newsMany praised the ambulance drivers for keeping a positive outlook even during the tough times.

While healthcare workers around the world are battling the pressures of the ongoing pandemic, a group of ambulance drivers for COVID-19 patients in Aizawl, Mizoram took a break to sing during their night shift to lighten the mood amid the stressful situation.

A video of the group was shared on the Instagram page @mizoraminsta, which has a following of over 80,000 on the social media app. “Ambulance drivers for COVID-19 patients in Aizawl, Mizoram take a break and sing during their night shift,” read the post.

Acknowledging the work done by the ambulance drivers during the pandemic, the post added, “The incredible work they have been doing, accompanied by the song (an appeal to God to put an end to one’s misery) has won hearts all around.” Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since being shared online, the original clip has garnered over 38,000 likes with several others being reported and shared across social media platforms.

Many have praised the ambulance drivers for keeping a positive outlook even during the tough times. Moreover, many also praised them for the melodious song. “Heart pleasing.. lord please keep them safe,” wrote a user while another commented, “This is one of the reasons I love NE.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 28: Latest News

Advertisement
X