Ambati Rayudu’s tweet on buying 3d glasses for World Cup gets him a lot of support

Ending speculation over who would fill the No. 4 position in the batting lineup for India at the World Cup, the BCCI announced its list of players, leaving out the probable prospects – Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant – from the 15-man squad. But Rayudu’s tweet a day later stole the show and earned him a lot of praise online.

Dropped from the 15-man squad, the Chennai Super Kings batsman said that he bought a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup, taking place in England from May 30. “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the World Cup,” he tweeted.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup 😉😋.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

The sarcastic remark was seen as a response to India’s chief selector MSK Prasad. Prasad had justified dropping Rayudu saying, “We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions (batting, bowling and fielding). He can bat, if the conditions are overcast, he can bowl, plus he is a fielder. We are looking at Vijay Shankar as a No. 4.”

As cricket buffs continued to debate Rayudu and Pant’s exclusion, many lauded the Hyderabadi batsman for his witty tweet. Many also likened his omission to that of VVS Laxman, who despite his consistency, was ignored for the 2003 World Cup.

Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant have not been included in the squad while Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have found spots in the team. The team will be captained by Virat Kohli while Rohit Sharma will be his deputy. MS Dhoni is the first-choice wicketkeeper.