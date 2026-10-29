Watch: Ambani grandsons steal the show at Jio Platforms’ NSE debut event

The youngest members of the Ambani family made waves on social media with their playful antics at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai Wednesday, ahead of the bell-ringing ceremony marking Jio Platforms’ stock market debut.
Several videos from the event have gone viral, offering a glimpse of the lighter moments.
In a video, one of the grandsons was seen lying among the flower arrangements in front of the stage. Another video shows him running around on the stage.
Another video features Nita and Mukesh Ambani‘s other grandson moving around behind Akash Ambani as he addresses the gathering.
Shloka Mehta is seen attempting to coax him off the stage. After a few unsuccessful attempts, she eventually carries him away as the event continues.
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Other videos from the event show Isha Ambani carrying a child, while Nita Ambani accompanies and guides a young family member around the venue.
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‘Kids being kids’
The videos have flooded the Internet, prompting hilarious reactions.
“When he grows up and sees this probably as the CEO of some company,” a user wrote.
“Love it! No pretence of disciplining babies,” another user commented.
“Isn’t it beautiful to see kids being kids and their mothers taking care of them instead of some nanny.. and the best part is the parents are not even bothered by all the tantrums and handling the kids with utmost patience and love without losing their calm,” a third user reacted.
The family moments unfolded on a landmark day for Jio Platforms, which made its stock market debut amid considerable investor interest.
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are grandparents to Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani, born to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, and Aadiya Shakti Piramal and Krishna Piramal, twins born to Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.