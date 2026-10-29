Watch: Ambani grandsons steal the show at Jio Platforms’ NSE debut event

The youngest members of the Ambani family made waves on social media with their playful antics at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai Wednesday, ahead of the bell-ringing ceremony marking Jio Platforms’ stock market debut.

Several videos from the event have gone viral, offering a glimpse of the lighter moments.

In a video, one of the grandsons was seen lying among the flower arrangements in front of the stage. Another video shows him running around on the stage.

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Another video features Nita and Mukesh Ambani‘s other grandson moving around behind Akash Ambani as he addresses the gathering.

Shloka Mehta is seen attempting to coax him off the stage. After a few unsuccessful attempts, she eventually carries him away as the event continues.