Sanitation workers in Ambala welcomed with garlands and applause

A video of Ambala residents applauding and putting garlands on sanitation workers who are working during the lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus is doing the rounds of the internet.

The video tweeted by news agency ANI shows residents from a locality in Ambala applauding and showering flower petals on civic workers from rooftops.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Haryana: Locals in Ambala offered garlands to the sanitation workers and applauded them by clapping and showering flower petals on them. #COVID19 (09.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/7Ie5xTQc7P — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2020

“I would request everyone to please stay at home so that we can win this fight against COVID-19,” one of the sanitation workers told ANI.

Many who came across the video praised sanitation workers for putting their lives at risk by working during the lockdown. Take a look at some reactions here:

Currently, Haryana has 156 confirmed cases of the virus with three deaths. (Coronavirus state-wise tracker). Sanitation workers have been appreciated across the country for working during the national lockdown. Recently, the police in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli gave some workers a guard of honour.

Earlier, residents of a locality in Nabha in Punjab’s Patiala welcomed sanitisation workers with applause and garlands.

