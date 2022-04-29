Amazon’s Mothers’ Day ad saluting women delivery partners wins the internet

Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and companies have been rolling out their advertisements in honour of supermoms. However, one particular ad from Amazon is winning hearts online as it celebrates the female delivery partners in India. The fact that people watched the ad in the US made it really special for desis abroad.

While online shopping has become predominant in our day-to-day, people expect their shopping to be delivered by a man. However, many are taken by surprise if not outrightly baffled when a woman arrives at their doorstep. Highlighting exactly those emotions and moments, the new ad shows female delivery personnel coming with packages, leaving customers stunned at first but slowly warming up to it.

“They’ve been called trailblazers,” reads the text on the ad showing the female delivery staff driving in their two-wheelers. “And mom,” the text adds, as a child appears leaning his head on the delivery personnel’s shoulder.

Watch the video here:

“Against the odds, the women of the all-female delivery stations of India blaze a trail for other women to follow,” the description reads on YouTube. “Owned by women, run by women, these stations provide a source of financial independence, once reserved only for the men of India,” it added.

The video garnered a lot of positive response online, not just in India. Appreciating the efforts by the global conglomerate, many wished a similar initiatives be adopted in different parts of the world.

As of now, Amazon India has five all-women delivery stations operating in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

“This continued expansion is a testament to providing women with growth opportunities that enable them to expand their horizons,” Karuna Shankar Pande, Director, Last Mile Operations, Amazon India, said when their fifth centre opened in Guntur in November last year.

“Our Delivery Service Partners across the country play an important role in strengthening Amazon India’s operations network and in delivering smiles to our customers. We stay committed to providing women with safe and fulfilling opportunities and remain steadfast in our resolve to financially uplift them,” the press statement added.