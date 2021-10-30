scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 30, 2021
‘Deliver love to special family’: Amazon’s Diwali ad on unsung Covid heroes wins the internet

The poignant video has garnered over 4.3 million views on Facebook alone, with the brand asking people to celebrate Diwali this year with those who helped them get through difficult times

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 30, 2021 2:26:31 pm
diwali, happy diwali 2021, amazon india diwali ad, happy diwali ads, best diwali ads 2021, amazon special family ad, viral news, indian expressWhile shopping and delivering gifts on festive season have become hassle free, the company urged people this year to "deliver the love" by themselves.

Diwali is here, but the pandemic has slightly dampened the festive spirit once again. Although many are gearing up to celebrate one of India’s biggest festivals, it’s hard to forget the difficult days of the second Covid-19 wave. Now, in an advertisement, Amazon India has expressed gratitude towards strangers who offered help during desperate times. The act of remembering unsung Covid heroes during the festival has struck a chord with many online.

Dubbing such strangers as ‘special family’, the recent ad by the e-commerce platform shows a mother-son duo personally delivering a gift to one such person.

ALSO READ |‘Not just a Cadbury ad’: Shah Rukh Khan turns brand ambassador for local businesses ahead of Diwali

The son asks the mother for hints as to who they are visiting with the gift, but in vain. Soon, they arrive at an unknown address and ring the bell waiting for the person to open the door. Meanwhile, the woman tells her son that it is the house of the person who helped them secure a hospital bed when the boy fell seriously ill in April this year.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Overwhelmed, the young man struggles to rein in his emotions. The door is then opened by an elderly Sikh and the youth wishes him a happy Diwali while handing him the gift. What happened next has left many teary-eyed. Saying that the lad needs no introduction, the man welcomes him with a warm hug!

Watch the video here:

The poignant video quickly went viral, garnering over 4.3 million views on Facebook alone. The brand asked people to celebrate Diwali with such ‘special family’ members this year and ‘deliver the love themselves’ to those who helped them get through difficult times. It also asked others to share their own stories.

