‘Deliver love to special family’: Amazon’s Diwali ad on unsung Covid heroes wins the internet

Diwali is here, but the pandemic has slightly dampened the festive spirit once again. Although many are gearing up to celebrate one of India’s biggest festivals, it’s hard to forget the difficult days of the second Covid-19 wave. Now, in an advertisement, Amazon India has expressed gratitude towards strangers who offered help during desperate times. The act of remembering unsung Covid heroes during the festival has struck a chord with many online.

Dubbing such strangers as ‘special family’, the recent ad by the e-commerce platform shows a mother-son duo personally delivering a gift to one such person.

The son asks the mother for hints as to who they are visiting with the gift, but in vain. Soon, they arrive at an unknown address and ring the bell waiting for the person to open the door. Meanwhile, the woman tells her son that it is the house of the person who helped them secure a hospital bed when the boy fell seriously ill in April this year.

Overwhelmed, the young man struggles to rein in his emotions. The door is then opened by an elderly Sikh and the youth wishes him a happy Diwali while handing him the gift. What happened next has left many teary-eyed. Saying that the lad needs no introduction, the man welcomes him with a warm hug!

Watch the video here:

The poignant video quickly went viral, garnering over 4.3 million views on Facebook alone. The brand asked people to celebrate Diwali with such ‘special family’ members this year and ‘deliver the love themselves’ to those who helped them get through difficult times. It also asked others to share their own stories.

Thanks @amazonIN for making such an amazing, wonderful and meaningful message. Diwali is not just a festival it promotes the much needed peace, harmony and brotherhood in the society. It is a Festival that unifies every religion, every home and every heart. #specialfamily https://t.co/QCsQSxFVq3 — Devraj Rajput (@XxSociopathx) October 30, 2021

What a mesmerizing and beautiful ad by @amazonIN! Truely this Covid pandemic recovery had many unsung heroes :) https://t.co/cqomFHxqPc — Shazan (@Shazzy_ahmad) October 29, 2021

Way ahead …. Beautiful ad 👌🏽what creativity above all so apt ! Touched @amazonIN kudos ✌️ https://t.co/62VMNxV2pL — Sonakshi Vashistha (@Sonakshi_V) October 29, 2021

This left me in tears.. always remember who helps and try to help others who are in need — Rahul Dadhich 🇮🇳 (@rahul89dadhich) October 29, 2021