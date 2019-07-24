Amazon Prime Video asked Indians for memes, and the conversations are hilarious

Toggle Menu
Many also took the opportunity to take a jibe at the war for eyeballs between Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Videos, India asked for desi memes and Twitterati did not disappoint.

Amazon Prime Video in India is all set to celebrate meme-makers on season 2 of their original show Comicstaan and came up with a contest on social to find those worthy. And some of the entries are hilarious.

To set the stage, the streaming video service asked for best memes, and the call did not go unanswered.

Meme-makers on Twitter responded with a flood of memes using many hit templates and even with scenes from shows on the service. From Mirzapur to Office Hindi, Twitterati used many memes in response and the results weren’t disappointing.

However, many used it to take a jibe on the ever-raging debate about who’s more popular – Netflix or Amazon Prime.

And in some cases where people tried to troll the service, they got back with equally witty replies.

Comicstaan 2 is labelled as the “hunt for the next big stand-up comic” by its hosts Abish and Urooj. The concept is simple – 10 contestants fight for the top spot in stand-up comedy. Comicstaan 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 12.

Our review found that the show does get some laughs, but most of the jokes are sadly quite mediocre.

 

