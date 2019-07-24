Amazon Prime Video asked Indians for memes, and the conversations are hilarious

Amazon Prime Video in India is all set to celebrate meme-makers on season 2 of their original show Comicstaan and came up with a contest on social to find those worthy. And some of the entries are hilarious.

roses are red, weather is fine,

it’s time for all the memers to shine 🤠 https://t.co/OoSe0KBVql — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 23, 2019

To set the stage, the streaming video service asked for best memes, and the call did not go unanswered.

send memes in the comment section right now 🔫 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) July 22, 2019

Meme-makers on Twitter responded with a flood of memes using many hit templates and even with scenes from shows on the service. From Mirzapur to Office Hindi, Twitterati used many memes in response and the results weren’t disappointing.

Me after a month of buying Amazon Prime Video’s subscription: pic.twitter.com/vzv1WWJ9fF — MDH Wale Kaka (Immortal) (@trolling_daddy) July 22, 2019

Tv shows to web series :- pic.twitter.com/wN83js4RwZ — A LIT MeMeR ☣ (@SarcasticGupta) July 22, 2019

Subscribers to @PrimeVideoIN after ending of free one month trial pic.twitter.com/DOeGAM97iQ — not a Secular (@AlmostCommunal) July 22, 2019

Prime subscription ending today :) pic.twitter.com/idSeiYgdWH — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) July 22, 2019

However, many used it to take a jibe on the ever-raging debate about who’s more popular – Netflix or Amazon Prime.

pic.twitter.com/xCXKWktD1c — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) July 22, 2019

Amazon prime for Netflix pic.twitter.com/Gs3xi32QN2 — bhai Saheb (@Bhai_saheb) July 22, 2019

And in some cases where people tried to troll the service, they got back with equally witty replies.

Comicstaan 2 is labelled as the “hunt for the next big stand-up comic” by its hosts Abish and Urooj. The concept is simple – 10 contestants fight for the top spot in stand-up comedy. Comicstaan 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 12.

Our review found that the show does get some laughs, but most of the jokes are sadly quite mediocre.