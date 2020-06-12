Man orders skin lotion but gets headphones worth Rs 19,000, Amazon says ‘keep it’

When the man reached out to the e-commerce platform to report the same, he was told to ‘keep it’ as the order was non-refundable. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Gautama Rege) When the man reached out to the e-commerce platform to report the same, he was told to ‘keep it’ as the order was non-refundable. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Gautama Rege)

A Pune man who received a pair of wireless headphones worth Rs 19,000, instead of his order of skin lotion worth Rs 300, was surprised when he was asked to keep the electronics.

Gautam Rege said he reached out to the e-commerce platform to report the issue, but was told to ‘keep it’, as the order was non-refundable.

Sharing the image of his order on Twitter, Rege wrote, “Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as the order was non-returnable! “

The picture showed that Rege received Bose wireless earbuds along with a packet of detergent instead of the body lotion he had ordered.

Bose wireless earbuds (₹19k) delivered instead of skin lotion (₹300). @amazonIN support asked to keep it as order was non-returnable! 🤪🤦♂️🥳 pic.twitter.com/nCMw9z80pW — Gautam Rege (@gautamrege) June 10, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the man also revealed that he was given a refund for the lotion he had ordered. Many who came across Rege’s experience took to the comments section asking about the lotion he ordered.

Since being posted, the tweet has garnered over 2 lakh likes and over 40,000 people retweeted it.

