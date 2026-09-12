At 27, Amazon techie quits Rs 46 lakh job to join Indian Army

At 27, Shardendu Tiwari had already built the kind of career many technology professionals aspire to. He was working at Amazon, earning an annual package of nearly Rs 46 lakh, and had also been selected for an opportunity with global aerospace company Airbus. But despite these options, Tiwari chose to walk away from the corporate world and pursue a childhood dream—joining the Indian Army.
The Lucknow native has now been commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya. His career switch has attracted attention not just because of the salary he gave up, but also because he held on to his ambition of serving in uniform.
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Tiwari previously worked as a cloud engineer at Amazon before being selected by Airbus. On paper, his career was moving in a promising direction, with opportunities in both technology and the aerospace sector. However, he decided that the opportunity to serve in the armed forces was more important.
Tiwari grew up in Lucknow and studied at Kendriya Vidyalaya before pursuing higher education at PEC Chandigarh. After graduating, he entered the technology industry.
His interest in the armed forces began much earlier and was closely influenced by his family. His father, Honorary Captain Raj Kumar Tiwari, served in the Indian Army for 36 years with the Army Service Corps before retiring.
With military service being such a significant part of his father’s life, Tiwari developed an early desire to follow a similar path. That ambition stayed with him even as he built a successful career outside the armed forces.
Giving up a package of nearly Rs 46 lakh was not an easy choice. However, Tiwari continued to pursue his goal of becoming an Army officer despite facing repeated setbacks during the selection process, according to India Today.
Rather than abandoning the plan, he kept making attempts until he eventually succeeded. He joined OTA Gaya through the technical entry route, allowing him to bring his technology background into his new career in the Army. His performance during training also saw him take on the prestigious role of Senior Under Officer, one of the highest cadet appointments at the academy, according to Times of India.