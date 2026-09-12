At 27, Amazon techie quits Rs 46 lakh job to join Indian Army

Tiwari's interest in the armed forces began much earlier and was closely influenced by his family.

At 27, Shardendu Tiwari had already built the kind of career many technology professionals aspire to. He was working at Amazon, earning an annual package of nearly Rs 46 lakh, and had also been selected for an opportunity with global aerospace company Airbus. But despite these options, Tiwari chose to walk away from the corporate world and pursue a childhood dream—joining the Indian Army.

The Lucknow native has now been commissioned as an officer in the Indian Army at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya. His career switch has attracted attention not just because of the salary he gave up, but also because he held on to his ambition of serving in uniform.