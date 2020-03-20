Follow Us:
Friday, March 20, 2020
COVID19

Coronavirus: Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle comics now available for free to help with self-quarantine

The ACK catalogue, which can be accessed free of cost till March 31, will include over a hundred Tinkle magazines and over 350 Amar Chitra Katha books that can be read on phones and tabs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 20, 2020 10:56:20 pm
Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle, free access, Coronavirus, Coronavirus lock down, Coronavirus pandemic, Trending news, Indian Express news In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, Amar Chitra Kadha is offering 30 days of free access to their archive in an attempt to provide relief to children who are cooped up in their houses.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Amar Chitra Katha has come up with a novel solution for a productive self-quarantine for kids. Founded by Anant Pai in 1967, the publication house is offering a 30-day free access to their archive to provide relief to children who are cooped up in their houses since schools have been shut across India due to the pandemic.

While the initiative received a lot of love on social media, others also took this opportunity to recall how the publications’ comics played an important role while growing up. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Due to the COVID-19, outbreak, the Delhi government has so far ordered the closure of all schools in the city till March 31. The government is considering the option of keeping schools in the capital closed beyond March 31 and is planning how to sustain teaching and learning given the restrictions.

In India, a total of 236 individuals have been confirmed positive for coronavirusGlobally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll has exceeded 10,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

