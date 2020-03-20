Coronavirus: Amar Chitra Katha, Tinkle comics now available for free to help with self-quarantine

In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, Amar Chitra Kadha is offering 30 days of free access to their archive in an attempt to provide relief to children who are cooped up in their houses. In the wake of coronavirus lockdown, Amar Chitra Kadha is offering 30 days of free access to their archive in an attempt to provide relief to children who are cooped up in their houses.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Amar Chitra Katha has come up with a novel solution for a productive self-quarantine for kids. Founded by Anant Pai in 1967, the publication house is offering a 30-day free access to their archive to provide relief to children who are cooped up in their houses since schools have been shut across India due to the pandemic.

Cooped up in the house with nothing to do? Let us help out. We’re giving everyone FREE ACCESS to both our Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha comic apps for an entire month! Get a FREE one month subscription to our entire catalogue till March 31st, 2020! (1/3)#ACKComicsApp pic.twitter.com/eWb1L7dJVD — Amar Chitra Katha (@ACKComics) March 16, 2020

The ACK catalogue, which can be accessed free of cost till March 31, will include over a hundred Tinkle magazines and over 350 Amar Chitra Katha books that can be read on phones and tabs. The free subscription is available on the publication’s application.

While the initiative received a lot of love on social media, others also took this opportunity to recall how the publications’ comics played an important role while growing up. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

🙏 Good thing — Pradeep Dandu (@sradeep_d) March 17, 2020

This is why we STILL love you! 💐 — Idea Crackerjack (@ideacrackerjack) March 19, 2020

This is a lovely thing to do, thank you. #smallcomforts #KindnessPandemic — son (@son1803) March 19, 2020

Revisiting my childhood 🤩😇 — Sucithra (@sucithra) March 18, 2020

Hopefully should improve reading habits of children are not engaged with TV and mobile devices — krishna mohan (@krishymohan) March 16, 2020

Great initiative… Congratulations — krishna mohan (@krishymohan) March 16, 2020

Due to the COVID-19, outbreak, the Delhi government has so far ordered the closure of all schools in the city till March 31. The government is considering the option of keeping schools in the capital closed beyond March 31 and is planning how to sustain teaching and learning given the restrictions.

In India, a total of 236 individuals have been confirmed positive for coronavirus. Globally, the virus has infected more than 234,000 people and the death toll has exceeded 10,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES).

