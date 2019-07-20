‘Always Gold’: Amul hails Hima Das for winning four golds in 15 days

Indian sprinter Hima Das is earning plaudits online after clinching four consecutive gold medals in a span of just fifteen days. On Wednesday, she won the 200 m race with an incredible timing of just 23.25 seconds in the Tabor Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic. Now, cheering for her brilliant achievement, Amul featured her in their latest topical.

Advertising

With a superb wordplay in the tagline, “Das the way to go, girl”, the cartoon showed the star athlete celebrating her victory with not just four gold medals but also four butter toasts. With the Amul girl saluting the ace runner, it resonated with many Indians online, who have been rooting for her and thanking her for making India proud.

#Amul Topical: Star athlete Hima Das wins 4 golds in 15 days! pic.twitter.com/BX09mPBx82 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 19, 2019

In her first competitive 200m race of the year, the 19-year-old Assam runner had clocked 23.65 seconds on her way to gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland on July 2. After that, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet, also in Poland, on July 7 with a time of 23.97 seconds. On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic with a time of 23.43. What really got everyone talking was how she improved her time with every win.

Amul is not the only celebrating her spectacular feat as social media is abuzz with praise for the ‘Golden Girl’, not just for winning back-to-back medals but also for donating her salary for the people affected by the Assam Floods.

There’s no stopping our golden girl! 4th gold in 15 days! WOW! Way to go @HimaDas8 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 19, 2019

4 Gold Medals in 15 days , here is @HimaDas8 , the Golden Girl of India Whole nation is proud of you #HimaDas pic.twitter.com/kqu9gPZp3J — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) July 19, 2019

Hima Das in last 15 days Advertising 2nd July: Ran her first competitive race in Europe, Won Gold 7th July: Won Gold at Kunto Athletics Meet 13th July: Won Gold in Czech Republic 17th July: Won Gold at Tabor GP Improved her time in all 4 races Donated 50% salary for Assam Floods Relief pic.twitter.com/N5OxwqKdSw — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) July 19, 2019