‘Always Gold’: Amul hails Hima Das for winning four golds in 15 days

With a superb wordplay in the tagline, "Das the way to go, girl", the cartoon showed the star athlete celebrating her victory with not just four gold medals but also four butter toasts.

The Assam girl with a golden heart is earning praise online.

Indian sprinter Hima Das is earning plaudits online after clinching four consecutive gold medals in a span of just fifteen days. On Wednesday, she won the 200 m race with an incredible timing of just 23.25 seconds in the Tabor Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic. Now, cheering for her brilliant achievement, Amul featured her in their latest topical.

In her first competitive 200m race of the year, the 19-year-old Assam runner had clocked 23.65 seconds on her way to gold at the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland on July 2. After that, she won her second 200m gold at the Kutno Athletics Meet, also in Poland, on July 7 with a time of 23.97 seconds. On July 13, she won her third 200m gold at the Kladno Athletics Meet in the Czech Republic with a time of 23.43. What really got everyone talking was how she improved her time with every win.

Amul is not the only celebrating her spectacular feat as social media is abuzz with praise for the ‘Golden Girl’, not just for winning back-to-back medals but also for donating her salary for the people affected by the Assam Floods.

