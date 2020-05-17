Viral Twitter thread compares Alia Bhatt’s iconic outfits to decorated doughnuts

While a couple of chocolate doughnut in green icing is matched with a lush green out of the actress’, another popular comparison is Bhatt’s Stella McCartney look paired with pistachio garnished doughnut. (Picture credit: Twitter/Sana) While a couple of chocolate doughnut in green icing is matched with a lush green out of the actress’, another popular comparison is Bhatt’s Stella McCartney look paired with pistachio garnished doughnut. (Picture credit: Twitter/Sana)

After a Twitter thread comparing fashion icon and pop star Rihanna to Indian sweets went viral, another Twitter user has come up with a similar twitter thread, this time on Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt.

While Rihanna’s iconic fashion looks were compared to Indian sweets, the latest viral thread has found doughnuts to match several of Bhatt’s outfit. Twitter user Safa has come up with 12 beautifully decorated doughnuts, which almost perfectly match some of the iconic looks of the actress.

From doughnuts in green icing to the ones in pistachio, take a look at this interesting thread here:

Alia Bhatt as Donuts ~ a thread. 🍩 pic.twitter.com/pxahDUL1aN — 𝘀𝗮𝗳𝗮 🦋 (@_aliasheart) May 15, 2020

In a similar viral thread, comedian Hasan Minhaj was also compared to Indian Sweets. From Jalebi, Ras malai to Gajar ka Halwa, the comedian was matched to a number of popular Indian sweets according to his outfit.

Take a look here:

