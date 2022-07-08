scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Alia Bhatt shares her favourite Darlings memes and it’s a laughter fest

We will have to wait for Darlings to find out whether Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah indeed committed a murder. In the meanwhile, memes of a moment from the film's teaser have caught the imagination of fans.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2022 4:24:10 pm
darlings teaser, alia bhatt shefali shah darlings, darlings memes, alia bhatt darlings memes, bollywood memes, indian expressA scene featuring the two female leads has became fodder of memes. (Source: aliaabhatt/ Instagram)

After the massive success of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix, Alia Bhatt is back with upcoming Netflix film Darlings that co-stars Shefali Shah. As the film’s teaser dropped earlier this week, netizens have been intrigued by the duo’s chemistry. It seems one particular scene from the teaser, which is also Alia’s debut production, has caught the fancy of people. Naturally, the scene has received a meme treatment, and now Alia has shared her selection of favourite memes.

Starring Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in other leading roles, alongside Bhatt and Shah — the film is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo who try to find their place in Mumbai. Set to be released next month, the film is about how far the duo will go to fulfil their dreams and desires.

Also Read |‘Bahut Jagah Hai’: Video of bus fight spawns meme fest, Mumbai Police joins in

One particular scene from the teaser, where the mother and daughter were seen at a police station interacting with a cop about a murder, has become the fodder of memes. The duo is seen trying to clarify that they are not responsible for the alleged crime. Bhatt explains in the teaser, “Yes sir, the killing was only in our imagination.” The cop retorted by asking them to stop fooling around, and ask if he looks like an idiot to them. As they try to prove their innocence whilst saying they don’t see anything written on the cop’s forehead, their expressions have left everyone amused online.

Now, the scene has caught the attention of desi memers, who are using it in relatable situations to capture mixed feelings of being shocked and judgmental at the same time. Taking to Instagram, the Highway star shared some of memes she liked.

Alia Bhatt reshared some of the Darlings teaser memes on her Instagram stories.

In case you liked these, check out some of the other memes inspired by the scene here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The humour tales (@thehumourtales)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by sarifo ki duniya (@sarifo.ki.duniya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cine Baby (@cine_babyy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paras (@sarcastiqueca)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by STRUT24x7 (@strut24x7)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Memesofmoonchild (@moonchillldddd)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tales of Tailss (@tales_of_tailss)

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. It has music by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Gulzar as its lyricist.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement