Alia Bhatt shares her favourite Darlings memes and it’s a laughter fest

After the massive success of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Netflix, Alia Bhatt is back with upcoming Netflix film Darlings that co-stars Shefali Shah. As the film’s teaser dropped earlier this week, netizens have been intrigued by the duo’s chemistry. It seems one particular scene from the teaser, which is also Alia’s debut production, has caught the fancy of people. Naturally, the scene has received a meme treatment, and now Alia has shared her selection of favourite memes.

Starring Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in other leading roles, alongside Bhatt and Shah — the film is a dark comedy that explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo who try to find their place in Mumbai. Set to be released next month, the film is about how far the duo will go to fulfil their dreams and desires.

One particular scene from the teaser, where the mother and daughter were seen at a police station interacting with a cop about a murder, has become the fodder of memes. The duo is seen trying to clarify that they are not responsible for the alleged crime. Bhatt explains in the teaser, “Yes sir, the killing was only in our imagination.” The cop retorted by asking them to stop fooling around, and ask if he looks like an idiot to them. As they try to prove their innocence whilst saying they don’t see anything written on the cop’s forehead, their expressions have left everyone amused online.

Now, the scene has caught the attention of desi memers, who are using it in relatable situations to capture mixed feelings of being shocked and judgmental at the same time. Taking to Instagram, the Highway star shared some of memes she liked.

In case you liked these, check out some of the other memes inspired by the scene here:

Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the full-length feature debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. It has music by Vishal Bharadwaj, with Gulzar as its lyricist.