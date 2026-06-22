‘Alpha of running track’: Gurindervir Singh tells Alia Bhatt how he almost quit athletics

Recalling his childhood, Gurindervir Singh said his father’s sporting background became his earliest source of inspiration. (Photo: @aliabhatt/Instagram)

Ahead of the release of her film Alpha, actor Alia Bhatt had a special interaction with India’s fastest sprinter, Gurindervir Singh—his first interview since scripting history in the men’s 100-metre event.

In a viral Instagram reel, the athlete opened up about his journey, his family’s role in shaping his career, and the struggles he faced before achieving the milestone. Introducing Gurindervir as “the Alpha of the running track,” the Jigra actor asked the sprinter about the moment he decided to pursue athletics and dream of becoming the country’s fastest man.

When Gurindervir Singh almost quit

Recalling his childhood, Gurindervir said his father’s sporting background became his earliest source of inspiration. “My father had trophies and medals at home, and I used to clean them. There was also a photograph of him jumping while playing volleyball,” he said.