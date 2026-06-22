‘Alpha of running track’: Gurindervir Singh tells Alia Bhatt how he almost quit athletics

Ahead of the release of her film Alpha, actor Alia Bhatt had a special interaction with India’s fastest sprinter, Gurindervir Singh—his first interview since scripting history in the men’s 100-metre event.
In a viral Instagram reel, the athlete opened up about his journey, his family’s role in shaping his career, and the struggles he faced before achieving the milestone. Introducing Gurindervir as “the Alpha of the running track,” the Jigra actor asked the sprinter about the moment he decided to pursue athletics and dream of becoming the country’s fastest man.
Recalling his childhood, Gurindervir said his father’s sporting background became his earliest source of inspiration. “My father had trophies and medals at home, and I used to clean them. There was also a photograph of him jumping while playing volleyball,” he said.
“I would look at that picture and think that one day I wanted to jump like him. Later, I watched Usain Bolt’s world record run and decided that I wanted to take up athletics. People told me it would demand immense hard work, but I said I was ready for it,” he added.
The athlete also revealed that he went through a difficult phase in 2024 when he considered stepping away from the sport. Gurindervir recalled telling his father that he was uncertain about continuing athletics, after which his father suggested he return home and explore other options.
However, Gurindervir credited his mother for motivating the family to remain hopeful during the challenging period. “She told us not to lose hope, to keep faith in God, and trust that the difficult phase would pass,” he said.
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The video quickly gained momentum online, drawing several reactions. “The real inspiration of our country. Who has raised the tricolour for our nation. Our pride,” an Instagram user wrote. “Two of my favourite celebrities! Keep rocking in your respective fields!” another user commented.
“Alpha is easily one of the most anticipated films right now,” a third user reacted.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in lead roles. It is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3.