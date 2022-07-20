scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

‘Algospeak’ is Shashi Tharoor’s ‘word of the day’

While many social media users were amused by Tharoor's ‘word of the day’, some others found 'Algospeak' to have a reference to the recent unparliamentary words row.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 3:23:34 pm
Shashi Tharoor, Shashi Tharoor word of the day, unparliamentary words, algospeak, word of the day, indian expressThe Kerala MP explained the meaning of algospeak on Twitter.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, well-known for his vast vocabulary, has shared his latest ‘word of the day’- algospeak.

The Kerala MP explained the meaning of algospeak on Twitter. “Word used on social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may identify as unsuitable or inappropriate, in order to bypass downranking by content moderation filters on social media platforms. Eg using “unalive” rather than ‘dead’,” Tharoor tweeted.

ALSO READ |Assam man requests Shashi Tharoor to name new shop, MP replies

While many social media users were amused by the word of the day, some others have found it to have a reference to the recent unparliamentary words row after the Union Government released a list of words deemed unfit for use in Parliament. “People rather resort to writing words something like “de@d”. Using “unalive” should be interesting,” commented a user. Another user commented, “When I was in school, during attendance instead of saying ‘Present Ma’am’, I use to say ‘Not Absent Ma’am’ as a joke.”

A third one remarked, “Yup the constant need to tip-toe around this AI or “algo-speak” can be very tiring for some of us folks ! No wonder kids these days live on “URBAN dictionary” than a REGULAR one we used while growing up !”

The list of unparliamentary words was released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on July 14, ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Lok Sabha Speaker will have the final word in removing words and expressions.

In May this year, Tharoor had come up with the word of the era – doomscrolling. Doomscrolling means the act of continuously seeking out and reading bad news.

Before that, Tharoor’s tongue twister — quomodocunquize — left netizens scratching their heads. Tharoor took a dig at the Ministry of Railways with the rarely used word ‘quomodocunquize’ that means “to make money by any means possible.”

