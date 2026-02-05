Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur

Frustrated by persistent harassment and the impact of nearby liquor shops on their daily lives, over 100 women vandalised two alcohol outlets in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district—an incident that has spread rapidly across social media.
A clip from the protest in the Mahroni area, posted by Brut India on Instagram, carries the caption: “Fed up with drunkards on village roads, these UP women hit back by vandalising two liquor shops in protest, with locals joining them.”
The video’s on-screen text adds further background. According to the women, the opening of multiple liquor shops in the village had led to increased drinking among men, which in turn resulted in frequent harassment in public spaces and rising cases of domestic violence. They also alleged that household finances were being drained as money meant for essentials was spent on alcohol. Despite repeated complaints, they said the authorities had failed to act, allowing resentment to build over time.
On the day of the protest, the women initially blocked a main road to demand attention to their concerns. When their action did not prompt an immediate response, the demonstration escalated. The crowd broke open two liquor shops, damaged property inside, and hurled bottles onto the road, smashing alcohol reportedly worth around Rs 15 lakh. The footage shows women breaking bottles and raising slogans, with some men seen standing in solidarity.
View this post on Instagram
Brut India reported that an FIR has been filed against the woman and that legal action is in progress.
As the video circulated online, it triggered strong reactions from viewers. An Instagram user wrote, “The women we all need. Huge RESPECT for being so brave and taking a stand for your village. More power to you ladies.” Another commented, “Wow, finally some good news of women amidst the wild.” A third added, “Men should understand their limit. Drinking moderately wine does not mean looking forward being drunk.”
One particularly emotional response read, “Yesssss queen, And those who are commenting against these women get a brain. Might you find this wrong but keep yourself in their position and think someone going through the violence what they can do.”
Spotify is introducing three new updates to make lyrics more accessible and easier to understand for listeners. These include translations available worldwide, offline lyrics for Premium subscribers, and lyric previews during playback. These upgrades reflect the streaming service's focus on lyrics as an integral part of the listening experience.