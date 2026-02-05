Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur

Frustrated by persistent harassment and the impact of nearby liquor shops on their daily lives, over 100 women vandalised two alcohol outlets in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur district—an incident that has spread rapidly across social media.

A clip from the protest in the Mahroni area, posted by Brut India on Instagram, carries the caption: “Fed up with drunkards on village roads, these UP women hit back by vandalising two liquor shops in protest, with locals joining them.”

The video’s on-screen text adds further background. According to the women, the opening of multiple liquor shops in the village had led to increased drinking among men, which in turn resulted in frequent harassment in public spaces and rising cases of domestic violence. They also alleged that household finances were being drained as money meant for essentials was spent on alcohol. Despite repeated complaints, they said the authorities had failed to act, allowing resentment to build over time.