Why this milky-white deer in Assam is capturing global attention online

A rare albino hog deer was spotted in Kaziranga National Park, drawing attention on social media. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the unusual animal, calling it an extraordinary moment from the state’s forests.
In his X post, CM Biswa Sarma also highlighted the uniqueness of the sighting. “Not every day does one witness something this rare deer.” The now-viral video captured the pale-coloured deer moving gracefully through the grasslands of Kaziranga and contrasting sharply with the surroundings.
The Chief Minister also noted that the appearance of the albino hog deer reflects the state’s rich biodiversity and reinforces Assam’s ongoing efforts toward wildlife conservation.
“The sighting of an albino hog deer in Kaziranga stands as a symbol of the richness of our wildlife. It highlights our resolve to conserve and ensure that even the rarest species continue to thrive in the forests of Assam,” he added.
Watch here:
Not every day does one witness something this rare 🦌
The sighting of an albino hog deer in @kaziranga_ stands as a symbol of the richness of our wildlife. It highlights our resolve to conserve and ensure that even the rarest species continue to thrive in the forests of Assam. pic.twitter.com/8jUDk1yScb
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2026
The video amassed a wave of reactions, with a user noting, “Beautiful.. Sadly without it’s natural colouring to protect in in the jungle it becomes very vulnerable to predators. Can the forest department give it the protection or capture it to keep it alive.”
Another user commented, “It might look attractive to humans but albinism is a genetic disorder and is highly unfavorable for animals in the wild.”
According to mossyoak.com, an albino deer is completely white with pink eyes, nose, and hooves due to the absence of body pigment caused by albinism. It is a genetic trait with the missing gene responsible for hair, tissue, and skin colour. On the other hand, the Indian hog deer is one of the smallest species of deer, standing about 70 cm at the shoulder and weighing approximately 50 kg. The hog deer gets its name from the hog-like manner in which it runs with its head hung low.