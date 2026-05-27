Why this milky-white deer in Assam is capturing global attention online

A rare albino hog deer was spotted in Kaziranga National Park, drawing attention on social media. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of the unusual animal, calling it an extraordinary moment from the state’s forests.

In his X post, CM Biswa Sarma also highlighted the uniqueness of the sighting. “Not every day does one witness something this rare deer.” The now-viral video captured the pale-coloured deer moving gracefully through the grasslands of Kaziranga and contrasting sharply with the surroundings.

The Chief Minister also noted that the appearance of the albino hog deer reflects the state’s rich biodiversity and reinforces Assam’s ongoing efforts toward wildlife conservation.