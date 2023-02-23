Watch: Alaskan moose tramples old woman walking her dog

Every day, Tracy Hansen goes on a walk with her dog Gunner three times. Their walks have mostly been uneventful, except once last week, when an Alaskan moose trampled her.

The moment from February 16 was caught on camera by Kate Timmons, who was in a car with her husband and child when she noticed that a moose was treading on the same pathway as Hansen at Anchorage in Alaska. It appeared that Hansen did not know she was being approached by the moose.

Though Timmons yelled “watch out” at her, it was too late as the moose hit Hansen the very next second and moved on. Luckily, Hansen did not endure severe injuries and her dog Gunner was unscathed. Timmons and her husband tried to chase the moose away by honking and helped Hansen get medical help.

While talking to the Alaska-based KTUU-TV, Hansen recalled the incident, “I thought someone had not been paying attention and hit me with a bike or something. And I had put my hands to my head, and I was like, I’m bleeding.”

The moose are omnipresent in Alaska. While a male moose weighs between 542-725 kg, a female moose weighs between 364-591 kg. Mostly a solitary animal, the moose rarely comes in contact with humans.