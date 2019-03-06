Akshay Kumar’s fiery stunt for a new show inspires many memes

To celebrate his debut on a digital platform, actor Akshay Kumar literally lit up the runway, by setting himself on fire. The actor who is appearing in a series titled The End, which will be available on Amazon’s video platform, Kumar made sure the show had a fiery start with an epic stunt live on stage. However, given the actor’s many stunts and action sequences, many of his fans weren’t taken by surprise.

Advertising

Speaking at the event about the show, Kumar said, “It’s going to be a fun and entertaining story. It’s fiction yet a human story. I can’t talk much about it at the moment. But it will have me doing a lot of action.”

The series, which claims to be a perfect blend of action, drama and thrills, saw the actor walking down the ramp while on fire.

Soon, the photos of the star’s stunt caught the eye of his wife Twinkle Khanna, who perhaps, had the best reply to the stunt. And she even got a reply from her husband.

Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019

Now that’s something I’d actually be afraid of 😬 https://t.co/cqCqXDrbSs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 5, 2019

Amazon PrimeVideo also jumped in:

teri jali na?🔥 pic.twitter.com/uGqxu7zhvv — Amazon PrimeVideo IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 5, 2019

But on Twitter, many thought that the actor’s stunt could reflect many real-life situations. While some came up funny twists, others came up with jokes:

Me entering a party immediately after my exams get over! https://t.co/iyLNBZFoNZ — Gujarati Chokro💭 (@nickybadani) March 6, 2019

Me announcing my unconventional career choices: https://t.co/75NNR0QbpX — Prayagraj S. (@pisypeace) March 6, 2019

Me pretending Everything is Going Good.. but deep inside You know how it feels. https://t.co/IafiZOiBS0 — Khushi (@Khushi_Beee) March 6, 2019

How the team feels when we are nearing deadlines 🤣 https://t.co/LAG3oizaVB — Sonaal (@sonaal) March 6, 2019

me pretending everything is fine when my life is falling apart https://t.co/Vz5UMXHMjr — diti 🌻 (@ughditi) March 5, 2019

Me after eating that momo chutney https://t.co/NPkoTm9Ire — Harshit (@Harshithappened) March 5, 2019

When you’re attending your friend’s wedding who’s ok in looks…but is marrying a beauty queen. pic.twitter.com/qHCwrvXN9T — Arjun (@iamZoomie) March 5, 2019

When you have done several patriotic movies to promote Nationalism but still people call you a Canadian. pic.twitter.com/yrROm1rDKC — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) March 5, 2019

When Mum says cooker garam hai dhyan se and main khud ko khiladi samajhta hun 😑 https://t.co/G0qZLxfV0S — Harshdeep Ahuja (@harshdeep_ahuja) March 5, 2019

Fire cannot burn a Targaryen. https://t.co/buD7cQqMfT — E E S H A🌈 (@in_my_sanctuary) March 5, 2019