Akshay Kumar's fiery stunt for a new show inspires many memes

Akshay Kumar’s fiery stunt for a new show inspires many memes

Soon, the photos of the star's fiery version got everyone intrigued online including his wife Twinkle Khanna who had the sassiest reply in true Mrs Funnybones style.

Akshay Kumar had a fiery start to his upcoming web series!

To celebrate his debut on a digital platform, actor Akshay Kumar literally lit up the runway, by setting himself on fire. The actor who is appearing in a series titled The End, which will be available on Amazon’s video platform, Kumar made sure the show had a fiery start with an epic stunt live on stage. However, given the actor’s many stunts and action sequences, many of his fans weren’t taken by surprise.

Speaking at the event about the show, Kumar said, “It’s going to be a fun and entertaining story. It’s fiction yet a human story. I can’t talk much about it at the moment. But it will have me doing a lot of action.”

The series, which claims to be a perfect blend of action, drama and thrills, saw the actor walking down the ramp while on fire.

Soon, the photos of the star’s stunt caught the eye of his wife Twinkle Khanna, who perhaps, had the best reply to the stunt. And she even got a reply from her husband.

Amazon PrimeVideo also jumped in:

But on Twitter, many thought that the actor’s stunt could reflect many real-life situations. While some came up funny twists, others came up with jokes:

