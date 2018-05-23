Akshay Kumar deletes 6-year old tweet on petrol price hike; Twitterati take pot shots at his ‘hypocrisy’

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s deleted tweet on petrol price hike? (Source: Akshay Kumar/Facebook) What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s deleted tweet on petrol price hike? (Source: Akshay Kumar/Facebook)

While recently Twinkle Khanna was trolled for sharing a photo of Akshay Kumar’s Rustom naval costume auction, it is now the PadMan actor, who seems to be drawing much flak for deleting a tweet that mentioned the hike in petrol prices. Seems like Kumar’s tweet, which was around six posted years ago, hinted at the same.

However, when the tweet caught attention, it was soon deleted. Quite upset with the mysterious action, Twitterati decided to call out the actor for his “hypocrisy” and also questioned whether he was going to remove all the other political posts by him tweeted before 2014.

The rising rates of fuel, which has crossed over Rs 80 and Rs 70 for petrol and diesel respectively, has shocked many Indians. With the increment at present, the petrol prices have touched an all-time high. The previous highest record of petrol was at Rs 76.06 per litre in Delhi on September 14, 2013, that is almost five years back.

Though the actor’s tweet was deleted, there were many who took screenshots of the same and decided to troll him. A parody account named Unofficial Sususwamy brought the actor’s initial tweet to light.

Akshay Sir, Big Fan! Can you please lend me your bycycle? I’ll get it cleaned. https://t.co/uVWnlF6h4o — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) May 20, 2018

While some people questioned it, others dug out various other tweets by the actor that directed towards price hike. Here are some of the reactions to the deleted tweet:

Any tweet in May 2018 on the petrol price, corruption, scam Mr. Akshay Kumar or hiding in your hypocrisy. Sad to see your Dishonesty in the public interest. https://t.co/QEhtTe9FHd — Dr.SimanchallaRanjit (@dr_simanchalla) May 20, 2018

Canadian Citizen Akshay Kumar Before May 2014 Before After

Petro Price Petrol Price

Hike Hike pic.twitter.com/o1Pb2zxHqS — ETHAN HUNT (@hunt_bhai) May 22, 2018

Hello @akshaykumar why have you deleted this old tweet of yours? At the rate we are going you’ll have to delete all political tweets before May 2014 pic.twitter.com/dejKNx9wR4 — Shivam Vij (@DilliDurAst) May 21, 2018

Akshay kumar deleting his tweet on petrol hike says a lot about what’s what in our country.. Even people at high places are scared to express themselves.. RIP basic human rights.. — Bishal Khan (@gOOgle_Kumar_) May 22, 2018

Superstar @akshaykumar deletes his outrage tweet on rising fuel prices, as it could have disappointed our soldiers at the front. No other foreigner cares for Indian Army this much. 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CwCvPURR5u — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 21, 2018

Akshay Kumar who plays role of brave cop,soldier and honest officer in reel life but in real life he deletes old tweet where he criticized old govt. for petrol prices. Bcz he can’t say same for current govt. Not every reel life hero is real life hero. https://t.co/akrB0QqdCF — ಬಾಬು (@BabuSaheb90) May 22, 2018

Twitterati were cheesed out with the actor for deleting the tweet. What is your opinion on the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments below.

