Logic defying scene from Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty’s Sapoot goes viral: ‘Statue’

Science and logic go for a toss when it comes to dramatic scenes in Indian film and television during 1900s. While Indian television content have been heavily trolled for their absurd content, a scene from 1996 movie Sapoot has triggered laughter online.
The viral clip features actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty and they are seen trying to prevent a woman from falling down from the top of towering building. They are heard asking her to stop while the woman weeps and asks them not to come near. However, she slips and they holds her tightly, only to fall down later. Out of shock, the duo screams out loud and says, “statue” while showing the statue signal in unison. The woman falls down with bruises on her face.
Watch the video here:
Exactly why I still have cable in my house! pic.twitter.com/XbzeLT3Gzu
— Gina Kholkar (@BabaJogeshwari) July 23, 2022
The actor’s urge to command “statue” while she falls down left netizens in splits and many mocked the lack of scientific logic in the clip. The clip shared by Twitter user Gina Kholkar was captioned, “Exactly why I still have cable in my house!”
Funny reactions are galore in the comments section. “For a moment I expected “statue” spell will work,” commented a user. Another user commented, “Thanks for sharing. I’ve got rid of tradi TV/Sat TV together but I sure realize that one misses out stumbling upon such gems while flipping through the channels. On-demand = only classy. But who will do justice to classy trashy stuff like this.”
Well, she did play statue in the end!
— Sarvesh Shenoy (@Sarveshshenoy) July 23, 2022
She did! Just that it was after hitting the ground 😆😆😆
— Bharat Ramakrishnan (@bharatpr87) July 23, 2022
For a moment I expected “statue” spell will work.
— Sudna (@sudna007) July 23, 2022
Thanks for sharing. I’ve got rid of tradi TV/Sat TV together but I sure realize that one misses out stumbling upon such gems while flipping through the channels. On-demand = only classy. But who will do justice to classy trashy stuff like this
— Dinesh Rathi (@dineshsrathi) July 23, 2022
He tried his best, great presence of mind but it was a second too late
— Umang Manek (@umangmanek) July 23, 2022
Ha ha, I bet this mode of rescue is not going to go down well with the victims or Newton.
— Vagrant Iyengar (@IyengarVagrant) July 23, 2022
In May this year, a small clip from the show Swaran Ghar aired on Colors TV did rounds on social media. In the video, a woman was seen suffocating as her dupatta got entangled in the blades of a fan. Meanwhile, people standing in the room were left terrified.
