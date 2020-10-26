Akshay Kumar shares FAU-G teaser, gamers respond with memes and PUBG comparisons

While gamers are eagerly waiting for the Indian game, not everyone was impressed.

A month after it was announced, actor Akshay Kumar tweeted a teaser for Indian alternative to the banned PUBG called Fau-G, on the occasion of Vijaydashami. Pretty soon #FAUGteaser was trending on Twitter with plenty of opinions and memes on the new multiplayer battle royale game.

The teaser is based on Sino-Indian clash at Galwan Valley and shows army personnel from both sides engaged in a duel in which the Indian side emerges victorious. The clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in June resulted in a ban on multiple Chinese apps, including TikTok and PUBG, by the Indian government.

The video, that is around a minute-long, shows the soldiers engaged in hand-to-hand combat and reveals nothing else about the game or gameplay.

“Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser,” the actor tweeted highlighting the Atmanirbhar initiative.

Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

On social media, while some that cheered the teaser, others said it didn’t seem to match up to other alternatives to PUBG:

After Saw #FAUG Teaser Me And my Bois !! Are You Excited ? pic.twitter.com/lYs3Ro8aEc — Himanshu Gupta (@HimmyReviewRoom) October 25, 2020

#FAUG teaser released

People who were waiting for PUBG to return : pic.twitter.com/B5ctVgogYu — TharkiTroller (@TharkiTroller) October 25, 2020

Despite allegations that the game has been developed to capitalise on the ban on PUBG, the makers of FAU-G had said that the project was already in the pipeline before the ban was imposed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd