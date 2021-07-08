scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 08, 2021
Akshay Kumar’s Filhaal 2 Mohabbat scene hooks desi memers, here’s how the actor reacted

For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar's Filhaal 2 Mohabbat is all about unrequited love and the suffering that comes along with it. Meme-makers, however, managed to see the funny side of it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 8, 2021 3:45:05 pm
Filhaal 2 Mohabbat, Filhaal 2 Mohabbat memes, akshay kumar Filhaal 2 Mohabbat memes, akshay kumar memes, Filhaal 2 songs, entertainment news, viral news, indian expressThe scene from Akshay Kumar's latest music videos has taken social media by storm.

While it’s hard to predict what might be the next big fodder for memes, scenes from Bollywood films and songs are always a favourite. The latest content that has gripped filmy buffs online is a scene from Akshay Kumar latest music video, ‘Filhaal 2 Mohabbat’.

Released earlier this week, it features Akshay Kumar alongside Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk. The song by singer B Praak marks the second collaboration of Kumar and Sanon with the artiste, who first came together for a 2019 song titled Filhall.

For the uninitiated, the Hindi number is all about unrequited love and the suffering that comes along with it. The second song following their story is a “romantic ballad that reinstates the fact that true love never dies and if it does, it was never meant to be”, the makers said. Although, the music video encapsulated love and pain, people were able to move past it online.

Akshay also reacted to the trend. “I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile,” he wrote sharing screenshots of a few memes he came across online. “Amazing creativity, amazing spirit,” he added thanking all for their love for the song while lauding memers’ talent.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

The song has been written by Jaani, who has previously collaborated with B Praak for ‘Qismat’, ‘Maan Bhariya’, ‘Pachtaoge’ among others. Currently trending on no 1 on YouTube Music, it has amassed over over 83 million views since it was released on July 6.

