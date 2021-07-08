Akshay Kumar’s Filhaal 2 Mohabbat scene hooks desi memers, here’s how the actor reacted

The scene from Akshay Kumar's latest music videos has taken social media by storm.

While it’s hard to predict what might be the next big fodder for memes, scenes from Bollywood films and songs are always a favourite. The latest content that has gripped filmy buffs online is a scene from Akshay Kumar latest music video, ‘Filhaal 2 Mohabbat’.

Released earlier this week, it features Akshay Kumar alongside Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk. The song by singer B Praak marks the second collaboration of Kumar and Sanon with the artiste, who first came together for a 2019 song titled Filhall.

For the uninitiated, the Hindi number is all about unrequited love and the suffering that comes along with it. The second song following their story is a “romantic ballad that reinstates the fact that true love never dies and if it does, it was never meant to be”, the makers said. Although, the music video encapsulated love and pain, people were able to move past it online.

Akshay also reacted to the trend. “I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile,” he wrote sharing screenshots of a few memes he came across online. “Amazing creativity, amazing spirit,” he added thanking all for their love for the song while lauding memers’ talent.

Thank you SO much for all the love to #Filhaal2Mohabbat. I know the pain in it made some of you sad. So here’s reposting some fun memes by Filhaal fans to make you smile. Amazing creativity, amazing spirit. 😊 pic.twitter.com/xufUPqglRS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

When you are dancing in a wedding and suddenly you are released, you are still single even after being plus 30 : pic.twitter.com/CE9jSpOPDE — Sagun🇮🇳 (@Heavy_Memer00) July 8, 2021

Girls when come to know that usi ki shaadi me usi ke liye paani puri nhi bachi 😂 pic.twitter.com/TT0qe8RZ5F — Sudhanshu 🔥//inactive (@Sudhanshu_1010) July 7, 2021

When you’re celebrating a wicket and realise your team hasn’t won a single IPL season in 14 years. pic.twitter.com/V4icWwLFEC — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) July 7, 2021

Exams khatam hogye, Result baki hai…. pic.twitter.com/2bPdQ4FTbS — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) July 7, 2021

Me dancing at a friend’s wedding where there is no alcohol and non-veg food. pic.twitter.com/m2m0MFRIyA — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 7, 2021

When you are vibing off on Tare gin gin, but suddenly you focus on the lyrics pic.twitter.com/20Vu289zFr — Tanmay (@sentiyapaa) July 7, 2021

Thala fans celebrating Thala’s sixer when team needs 18 off 3 balls, whereas he came to crease when his team needed 58 off 58 balls pic.twitter.com/JIubFS9dT9 — ojas (@Ojasism) July 7, 2021

Promotion ki khushi me rakhi huyi party me relatives pic.twitter.com/KNrJhCUBHc — Memeswali CA (@Memeswali_CA) July 7, 2021

Me at a pub after 1, 2, 3 & 4 drinks respectively. pic.twitter.com/fQoKQi5HZf — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) July 7, 2021

When everyone in zumba class knows the steps except you : pic.twitter.com/5DmGoj3ZP2 — B🅰️rle-G 🇮🇳 (@Zero_humour) July 7, 2021

The song has been written by Jaani, who has previously collaborated with B Praak for ‘Qismat’, ‘Maan Bhariya’, ‘Pachtaoge’ among others. Currently trending on no 1 on YouTube Music, it has amassed over over 83 million views since it was released on July 6.