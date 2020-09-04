As Akshay Kumar announces FAU-G, Babu-G to Fauji memes flood social media timelines

Social media is abuzz with #FAUG memes and has even started a wordplay game.

With mobile gamers across India brooding over the government’s move to ban popular gaming app PUBG Mobile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced an Indian app called FAU-G to cater to the same crowd. Before the players were airdropped to this new battlefield, it was however raining memes and jokes online.

The action game, called Fearless And United-Guards of FAU-G, will be an initiative supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar movement, the makers claim. As #FAUG and #AkshayKumar dominated trends across social media sites, many remarked how it took just two days for the Indian version to be announced. There were also those disappointed by the similarities to ‘Fanatical Futurist’, a US-military based action game.

Nonetheless, netizens are intrigued to see what the new game has to offer.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Check out some of the memes on the new game to be released soon, here:

Akshay Kumar to all the PUBG player now- #FAUG pic.twitter.com/0Xje1rvzkM — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) September 4, 2020

N core gaming looking for investors for #FAUG app

Akshay kumar be like :- pic.twitter.com/SiDSach2dH — Mr. Lotüs (@MrLots1) September 4, 2020

It also led to led to another meme template involving wordplay where people have been substituting ‘Ji’ with G to come up with memes like Bau-G, Guru-G among others.

working on a new game pic.twitter.com/vJZaRUgYBt — Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 4, 2020

Okay let’s do this. My contribution to this meme

Thread

#FAUG pic.twitter.com/DCuC253P1C — Kaafi_Weird Choraa (@Kaafi_weird) September 4, 2020

working on a new game pic.twitter.com/9ijqiI7g38 — Sai Swaroop Bedamatta (@heyysaiii) September 4, 2020

Maa-G, according to GopiBahu pic.twitter.com/cl5VoUMQXS — Chandan Khaoash (@chandan_khaoash) September 4, 2020

The announcement comes just two days after the government of India banned 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Several Indian game developers are using the PUBG Mobile ban as an opportunity to bring desi alternatives to the game to encash on the gamers’ interest.

