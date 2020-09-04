scorecardresearch
As Akshay Kumar announces FAU-G, Babu-G to Fauji memes flood social media timelines

The announcement comes just two days after the government of India banned 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 4, 2020 10:19:29 pm
faug, faug game, nrcore games, ncore games faug, faug game online, akshya kumar, akshay kumar faug game, fauji game, fauji game online, ncore fauji game, ncore fauji game online, pubg mobile ban, pubg ban, pubg mobile ban in indiaSocial media is abuzz with #FAUG memes and has even started a wordplay game.

With mobile gamers across India brooding over the government’s move to ban popular gaming app PUBG Mobile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced an Indian app called FAU-G to cater to the same crowd. Before the players were airdropped to this new battlefield, it was however raining memes and jokes online.

The action game, called Fearless And United-Guards of FAU-G, will be an initiative supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar movement, the makers claim. As #FAUG and #AkshayKumar dominated trends across social media sites, many remarked how it took just two days for the Indian version to be announced. There were also those disappointed by the similarities to ‘Fanatical Futurist’, a US-military based action game.

Nonetheless, netizens are intrigued to see what the new game has to offer.

Check out some of the memes on the new game to be released soon, here:

 

It also led to led to another meme template involving wordplay where people have been substituting ‘Ji’ with G to come up with memes like Bau-G, Guru-G among others.

The announcement comes just two days after the government of India banned 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Several Indian game developers are using the PUBG Mobile ban as an opportunity to bring desi alternatives to the game to encash on the gamers’ interest.

