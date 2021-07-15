scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 15, 2021
‘Pure gold’: English version of Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Dhadkan’ leaves fans in splits

A Twitter user shared a scene from an English dubbed version of Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty's film Dhadkan and it has left people laughing out loud.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2021 11:23:33 pm
dhadkan, dhadkan english version, funny english dubbed hindi film, hindi film dubbed in english, funny news, viral videos, indian expressMany were left intrigued by the small clip and wanted to check out the full movie.

The popularity of Bollywood films is not just restricted to India but has been enjoyed by fans across the globe. So, it may not come as a surprise if some of the films are actually dubbed in foreign languages.

A Twitter user recently chanced upon an English version of Dhadkhan, and it has started a laughing riot online. The film, starring Shilpa Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Sunil Shetty, was one of the superhits of the 2000s but this dubbed version seems to have rekindled some special interest among movie buffs.

“So apparently there is an English dubbed version of Dhadkan and I am deceased,” Twitter user Richa (@RichAhhhhhhhhhh) tweeted while sharing a small snippet from the film when Shilpa Shetty is welcomed into her husband’s house.

The word-to-word translation of the lines in English led many to say that it turned the serious romantic drama into nothing but comedy.

While most desi people on Twitter discovered it now, the clip was originally uploaded on Venus Movies’ YouTube channel in 2016 and has over 11 million views.

The clip garnered a lot of attention online not only from fans of 90s and early 2000s Hindi cinema but even critics.

“Bizarre how much like A Suitable Boy this feels,” popular film critic Raja Sen quipped online.

Most netizens agreed that it was “cringe worthy” but said they would love to watch the full version of the dubbed film.

In case, you’re interested like others and want to give it a try, here’s the link:

