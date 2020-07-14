Akhilesh Yadav mocked after saying Google Maps should be used to probe Vikas Dubey encounter

It isn’t clear what the former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav meant and he was mocked on social media. It isn’t clear what the former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav meant and he was mocked on social media.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav was mocked on social media after he claimed that Google Maps could be used track road accidents, and could be used to find evidence in the case of the death of gangster Vikas Dubey.

in an interview with The Quint, Yadav was talking about the death of the gangster, and said that the government should use technology and see on Google Maps how the vehicle turned turtle. Police said that Dubey was shot and died of his injuries while trying to escape from the vehicle that was transporting him, after it met with an accident.

Yadav claimed that the use of Google Maps and making the information public, could reveal what had happened. He also said that the investigation needs to be done quickly or the the data on Google Maps will disappear.

Watch the video here, from 5:50 sec onwards:

It’s not entirely clear what the Samajwadi Party leader meant, and there is no feature that allows an image of an accident to be seen on Google Maps. Even the live view feed feature is based on past photographs.

The small segment from the interview is being shared widely online and there were many jokes and memes regarding it .

Yadav also urged the government to make Dubey’s call records public. He also said that there should be a proper investigation into the incident, and that extra-judicial killings wouldn’t improve the law and order situation in the state.

