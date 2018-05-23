Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Twitterati out to help Akhilesh Yadav who is ‘looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow’

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's statement that he is looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow has started a laughter riot on Twitter. Many social media users have reached out to him with 'help' in finding places to rent.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 23, 2018 11:29:33 am
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav is looking for flats to rent in Lucknow. Express photo by Vishal Srivastav

The Uttar Pradesh government served notices to six former chief ministers, including Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, to vacate the government residential bungalows within 15 days. While the Bahujan Samaj Party leader changed the nameplate of the government bungalow 13A to a signboard reading “Shri Kanshiram Ji Yaadgar Vishram Sthal”, Yadav was quoted by a news channels as saying, “I am still looking for a flat on rent in Lucknow. I have not been able to build a house for myself so far.” He gave this as a reason to justify seeking two years to vacate the bungalow. His statement has, however, kick-started a laughter riot on Twitter. Many social media users have reached out to the former CM with ‘help’ in finding places to rent. Some have been far too generous and even offered discounts to the political leader.

ALSO READ | After notice to vacate, Mayawati home gets a new nameplate

Here are some of the responses Yadav’s comment garnered on the micro-blogging site.

The order was issued after the Supreme Court struck down a provision in the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act on May 7 that made former chief ministers eligible for official accommodation beyond their term.

