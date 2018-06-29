Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre engagement: All the videos that went viral from the party

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre engagement: The videos from the pre engagements parties have also got the Internet buzzing. (Source: Instagram) Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre engagement: The videos from the pre engagements parties have also got the Internet buzzing. (Source: Instagram)

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash and Shloka Mehta’s upcoming wedding seems to be the talk of the town. As the couple’s pre engagement and pre pre engagement ceremonies were held recently in Mumbai, stars from Bollywood descended to be a part of the couple’s special journey. While, obviously, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ appearance at both the functions got the Internet into an excitement overdrive, other stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s appearances too kept the shutterbugs busy. Additionally, the videos from the pre engagements parties have also got the Internet buzzing.

From Isha Ambani doing a traditional welcoming of the bride and groom to be, mother Nita showing off her dance moves at the party to how Priyanka and Nick would refuse to let go off each others’ hands, here are all the video-captures of the best moments from the parties.

