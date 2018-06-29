Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre engagement: Everything from the party that’s got the Internet buzzing

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre engagement: The pictures from the couple’s pre engagement and pre pre engagement party has got the Internet buzzing, for more reason than one. Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta pre engagement: The pictures from the couple’s pre engagement and pre pre engagement party has got the Internet buzzing, for more reason than one.

As Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani is all set to get married to fiancé Shloka Mehta. The pictures from the couple’s pre engagement and pre pre engagement party has got the Internet buzzing, for more reason than one. With stars like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ali Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar in attendance, needless to say, the function was a star-studded affair and not surprisingly, the pictures from the party held at Mumbai were all what Netizens were gushing over.

While many shipped Priyanka and Nick, who held hands all throughout posing for the shutterbugs, thus fuelling rumours that they are dating, others wished to get a sneak peek of Ranbir and Alia together. Shah Rukh and wife Gauri posed royal, looking nothing less than a young couple in love, as they arrived for the engagement party and Karan, needless to say, was his sassy, dapper self. Love for the stars pored in on the Internet, as fans and followers from across the world, shared the stars’ photos all over the Internet, across social media platforms.

Here are some of the pictures and videos that have been doing the rounds of the Internet in the past two days.

Here is a video of Isha Ambani taking part in a ritual conducted for the soon-to-be bride and groom.

#Watch: Inside visuals from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre- engagement function which was held in Mumbai, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/YYu2DoFBDh — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2018

This picture of Isha, Shloka and Diya Meha Jatia looking gorgeous in their traditional wedding attires and posing went viral.

Here is a sneak peek of the gorgeous and delicious cake that was cut for the function.

All eyes were on Priyanka and Nick as they attended the ceremony holding hands, looking gorgeous together.

HQ pics: @priyankachopra and @nickjonas attend pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/tywtOzCISH — Priyanka-Chopra.us (@PriyankaCentral) June 28, 2018

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arriving at Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani ‘s pre engagement party, tonight. #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/VTCKBzCFrK — Nick Jonas Fandom (@NickJonasUPD) June 28, 2018

This picture, which was a part of Priyanka’s Instagram story in which she wishes the brides-to-be luck, too went viral on the Internet.

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri looked like the rightful king and queen of Bollywood, posing for the cameras in their sophisticated fashion turn-ups.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan arriving at #AkashAmbani and #ShlokaMehta ‘s engagement ceremony! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G8WtctSVRU — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) June 28, 2018

Stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Karana Johar, among others, too attended the function and of course, their mesmerising turn-ups got Netizens chatty with frenzied excitement!

Earlier, Chopra had shared a beautiful picture with the soon-to-be married couple at the pre pre engagement party, that got people chatting on the net.

She wrote, “Congratulations Akash and Shloka!! Such a beautiful ceremony.. mehendi hai rachne wali.. love you both. Pre pre engagement part.”

