Memes, accolades flood social media after Tamil actor Ajith Kumar requests fans to not call him ‘Thala’

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s request to not refer to him as ‘Thala’ has come as a surprise for his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Ajith’s spokesperson Suresh Chandra Wednesday said, “To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith Kumar, Ajith or just AK and not as “Thala” or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever.”

Meanwhile, his fans flocked social media with memes while many said the move increased their respect towards Ajith.

Dismantled his fans club, keeps himself away from the filmy or heroic titles like Thala and Ultimate star, stays away from regular film promotions, started playing the roles of his age yet his superstardom remains unshakeable! #AK #AjithKumar #Ajith – he knows what he is doing! pic.twitter.com/hU5jVwSoKW — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 1, 2021

I don’t think many top heroes would do this. Massive respect to #AjithKumar sir. I really wish the fans accept his decision gracefully. Aana onnu innum ethana varsham #Thala deepavali, thala Pongal nu ketalum #Ajith name dhaan nyabagam varum. https://t.co/sqS0Kl5vTE — Navein Darshan (@Iamnavein) December 1, 2021

AK Never Requests Nor Appreciates Anyone To Call Him As ‘THALA’ PS : Interview From 2007 , During Billa Movie Promotion !! #Valimai #AjithKumar pic.twitter.com/y9D7u8i9fW — AK TRENDS :-) (@Ak_Trends) December 1, 2021

Pure hearted person . A GEM 👑

Always be ur fan #Valimai #Ajithkumar pic.twitter.com/OhQvP4tWm7 — Solo Power 🍁 (@niva_ak) December 1, 2021

#THALA is not just a word it is an emotion. But from now we have to keep those emotions aside and just call him as #AjithKumar / #Ajith / #AK pic.twitter.com/5TrYI10aLB — ✒ త్రివిక్రమ్ ᶠᵃⁿ✍️ (@Harinani_) December 1, 2021

The 2001 movie Dheena gave Ajith the nickname ‘Thala’, meaning chief or the superior one. He had dismantled his fan clubs in 2011 on his 40th birthday after he found that the clubs were misusing his name to fetch funds. His upcoming movie ‘Valimai’ is set to release during the Pongal holiday in January next year.