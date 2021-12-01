scorecardresearch
Memes, accolades flood social media after Tamil actor Ajith Kumar requests fans to not call him ‘Thala’

🔴 His upcoming movie 'Valimai' is set to release during the Pongal holiday in January next year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 1, 2021 7:01:48 pm
Ajith Kumar, Thala, Valimai, Ajith Kumar disowns Thala title, Tamil movie, social media viral, indian express#AjithKumar trends after actor disowns Thala title

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s request to not refer to him as ‘Thala’ has come as a surprise for his fans.

Taking to Twitter, Ajith’s spokesperson Suresh Chandra Wednesday said, “To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith Kumar, Ajith or just AK and not as “Thala” or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever.”

Meanwhile, his fans flocked social media with memes while many said the move increased their respect towards Ajith.

The 2001 movie Dheena gave Ajith the nickname ‘Thala’, meaning chief or the superior one. He had dismantled his fan clubs in 2011 on his 40th birthday after he found that the clubs were misusing his name to fetch funds. His upcoming movie ‘Valimai’ is set to release during the Pongal holiday in January next year.

