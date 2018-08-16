Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Always led the way in ‘Test’ing times: Mumbai Police’s heartfelt tribute to Ajit Wadekar

In a heartfelt tribute to Ajit Wadekar, the social media managers of the Twitter handle in another example of their signature wordplay wrote, "Always led the way in 'Test'ing times". Netizens mourned the loss of the veteran cricketer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 4:08:38 pm
ajit wadekar, ajit wadekar dead, ajit wadekar dies, mumbai police, ajit wadekar tributes, ajit wadekar condolence message, ajit wadekar life, ajit wadekar tests, indian express, sports news Ajit Wadekar led the Indian Test team on many successful matches.
Veteran cricketer Ajit Wadekar passed away on August 15 at a Mumbai hospital. His death left a huge void in the world of domestic cricket. The legendary player, who donned many hats during his life from a captain to coach and even chairman of the selection committee, was admired by all. As tributes flooded on social media platforms, with people reminiscing his contributions particularly for leading the Test team in its first win in England in 1971, Mumbai Police too joined in.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Mumbai police posted on its Twitter handle, “Always led the way in ‘Test’ing times”. With hashtag #RIPCaptain, they saluted 77-year-old former skipper who represented India in 37 Tests and two one-day internationals.

Twitterati too along with celebrities mourned the loss and paid homage to the great left-hand batsman.

After retiring from cricket, Wadekar also worked as coach/manager of the Indian cricket team during the 1990s alongside Mohammad Azharuddin. Under his tutelage, India became a force to be reckoned with in home conditions. Wadekar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1972.

