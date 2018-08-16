Always led the way in ‘Test’ing times: Mumbai Police’s heartfelt tribute to Ajit Wadekar

Ajit Wadekar led the Indian Test team on many successful matches. Ajit Wadekar led the Indian Test team on many successful matches.

Veteran cricketer Ajit Wadekar passed away on August 15 at a Mumbai hospital. His death left a huge void in the world of domestic cricket. The legendary player, who donned many hats during his life from a captain to coach and even chairman of the selection committee, was admired by all. As tributes flooded on social media platforms, with people reminiscing his contributions particularly for leading the Test team in its first win in England in 1971, Mumbai Police too joined in.

In a heartfelt tribute, the Mumbai police posted on its Twitter handle, “Always led the way in ‘Test’ing times”. With hashtag #RIPCaptain, they saluted 77-year-old former skipper who represented India in 37 Tests and two one-day internationals.

Twitterati too along with celebrities mourned the loss and paid homage to the great left-hand batsman.

This is sad news.

The great Ajit Wadekar is no more. 1971 was no less than a World Cup victory. Maybe more…. You will be missed dear captain.#AjitWadekar — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 15, 2018

The year of 1971 is most important n landmark moment for Indian cricket. India’s new era began in grand style with d win in West Indies n England. Cricket lovers turned out in full nos to welcome Wadekar’s men.

The PM Indira Gandhi too gave an audience. RIP #AjitWadekar pic.twitter.com/0kABkqNCQx — Munna Bhai (@circuit_hai_kya) August 16, 2018

RIP, a super hero from another era of cricket, when cricket was still a gentlemen’s game and not commercialized and glamorized.#ajitwadekar #AjitWadekar #Indiancricket pic.twitter.com/GIx7iCshnf — Indogenius (@tweetdhari) August 16, 2018

When I heard the story about Indian Cricket in 1960-70, One man is always the Centre Face. This One man is no more.

RIP #AjitWadekar, A captain who led India to won the test series in West Indies & England.

Not a day to remember 4 cricket world. — Parth Narodiya (@imPnarodiya) August 16, 2018

Who can forget #AjitWadekar who was responsible for India’s test win series against WI and England — K Mohan (@Mohansainikpuri) August 16, 2018

Extremely saddened by the demise of stylish batsman & former India cricket captain, Shri Ajit Wadekar who led India to historic series triumphs against England & West Indies in 1971. Heartfelt condolences to bereaved family members. — Dhaval Nanavati (@dhavalnanavati9) August 16, 2018

Very sad to hear that Ajit Wadekar is no more. He was an awesome cricketer, a shrewd captain and above all, a thorough gentleman on and off the field. We will miss him dearly. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Farewell, my friend. pic.twitter.com/UxBGNUeYcf — bish mukherjee (@bishmukherjee1) August 16, 2018

Your contribution to Indian cricket shall stay in our memories for ever #AjitWadekar — satish shah (@sats45) August 16, 2018

One of India’s finest Test Cricketer and the architect of two historic series wins in 1971, #AjitWadekar is no more. Deeply saddened to hear the news of his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

LEGENDS NEVER RETIRE, #RIP Sir. 💐 pic.twitter.com/nM7NWrAksL — 🇮🇳नितिन पाटील🇮🇳 (@iNitin_Patil) August 16, 2018

After retiring from cricket, Wadekar also worked as coach/manager of the Indian cricket team during the 1990s alongside Mohammad Azharuddin. Under his tutelage, India became a force to be reckoned with in home conditions. Wadekar was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1972.

