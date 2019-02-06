Ajay Devgn’s epic reply to Riteish Deshmukh’s hilarious post triggers meme-fest

It’s not rare for stars to pull a prank on each other or poke fun at their co-stars online, and joining the list are Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. The Total Dhamaal stars are busy pulling each other’s leg on Twitter and fans can’t have enough of it.

Recently, Deshmukh shared a video of a dog standing fearlessly on a moving auto-rickshaw, tagging Devgn in his tweet saying the pupper belonged to the Singham actor. Referring to Devgn’s 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, where he made a grand entry by balancing his two legs wide open on two motorcycles, Deshmukh tried to hilariously troll the actor.

The epic stunt in which Devgn was seen standing with one foot on each bike in a leather jacket and cool glares, went onto to become one of the most iconic scenes in Bollywood associated with the Golmaal star.

The post did not go unnoticed by Devgn and he came up with a befitting comeback. Posting a photo of a bird, mimicking a similar pose from Devgn’s debut film, he wrote, “Ya just like how this bird is mine.”

Ya just like how this bird is mine pic.twitter.com/SZRE4Cxzko — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 5, 2019

And it wasn’t the star alone, his fans too came up with some epic responses. Finding some of the most whack and quirky photos on the Internet where it aces the act of balancing, Tweeple joined the thread.

Now, from photos of samosas balanced on two glass of chai to clothes lined up for drying on a string, the thread had left everyone in splits! Many also remarked that probably the auto-rickshaw was being driven by Rohit Shetty. Sample these:

sir, you never told anybody that you have a pet frog too.. pic.twitter.com/451vylrsuJ — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 6, 2019

Yeah, then squirrel is too pic.twitter.com/kxY9UVR9eH — Rti’lal chavada (@Ratilalchavada) February 6, 2019

And your parrot just reached my window :) :) pic.twitter.com/vJ5fWqdqBW — Manish Hariprasad (@manishariprasad) February 6, 2019

My niece Amaya 🤣 pic.twitter.com/igy6ag0Fza — Sanket Nayak (@sankeyboy) February 5, 2019

So is She your Version Ajay Sir pic.twitter.com/ZvANL4tjMe — Sion .Chariker (@chariker_sion) February 5, 2019

It’s not difficult for Devgn to balance on moving vehicles, from horses to overturning cars, the star has balanced on many things in various films and people can’t have enough of his stunts.