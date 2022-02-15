Ajay Devgn loses his cool during ad shoot, a concerned Anand Mahindra says ‘better leave town’

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra sure knows how to ace his Twitter game. The businessman again gave an example of his on-point sense of humour while sharing behind-the-scenes footage from a promotional campaign featuring actor Ajay Devgn.

Although Devgn is known for his calm demeanour, but during the shoot of the Mahindra campaign, he appeared miffed about constant script changes. The Singham star was shooting for an ad for company’s truck and bus division when a visibly cross Devgn asks, “Why are you changing the script continuously?” A staff member is heard replying that the script has only been changed “four times”.

“I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks,” Mahindra tweeted while sharing the footage.

I was informed that @ajaydevgn lost his cool on a @MahindraTrukBus film shoot. I better leave town before he comes after me in one our trucks… pic.twitter.com/roXY7hIfRN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 14, 2022

“I’m on my way…” Devagn replied to Mahindra, sharing a snippet of the final ad, as he recreated his famous ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ bike stunt, upgrading it by doing it on two truck. The conversation appeared to be a part of the publicity campaign.

The banter left many in splits. While some reacted with other angry Devgn memes as well his popular dialogues to comment on post, others were stunned to see him doing the stunts.

