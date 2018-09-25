Ajay Devgn ‘leaks’ Kajol’s WhatsApp number on Twitter, memes and jokes flood online

Twitterati went wild after Ajay Devgn shared Kajol’s number online. Twitterati went wild after Ajay Devgn shared Kajol’s number online.

Bollywood actor Kajol’s fans were pleasently surprised on Monday when her husband and actor Ajay Devgn tweeted out her phone number. “Kajol not in country. Coordinate with her on Whatsapp 9********0,” Devgn wrote on Twitter. The tweet went viral and users on the site had a field day. The actor, however, has not deleted the tweet despite all the buzz.

While some couldn’t stop sending messages to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor and sharing screenshots online, others took potshots at Devgn.

Kajol : isi hath se mera number tweet kiya tha na tu!?? Ajay Devgn : haa * look at Ajay Devgn ‘s hand now * 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tKL2P2cxJj — AZOR AHAI (@AzhorAahai) September 25, 2018

Ajay Devgn just shared Kajol’s number on Twitter.

A lot of people think it’s a publicity stunt. Well what can you say? PR toh hona hi tha. — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) September 24, 2018

Don’t try to lie, Kajol! pic.twitter.com/mQS71dF0yG — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) September 24, 2018

Ghar is not the best place to find Kajol, Twitter is where I go🎧#AjayDevgn #Kajol — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) September 24, 2018

I’m just taking my revenge. I paid 250 for Dilwale. — babu bisleri (@PUNchayatiii) September 24, 2018

#AjayDevgn shared #Kajol‘s phone number on Twitter. Lmao. How can somebody even… 😂😂😂 I sent her a WhatsApp message. Pretty sure she ain’t gonna reply. And she’ll change her number soon 😂 b’still 😂 cool to see her WhatsApp profile pic 😂 — Frozn Colors Music (@Satyajit_RK) September 24, 2018

Kajol waiting for Ajay Devgn 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n6uBCTOvJw — RK (@utsavrk) September 24, 2018

Kajol to Ajay sir – Why u tweeted my WA no.?

Vimal Sir – pic.twitter.com/Dq6zVFWMkb — Naman²ᵖᵒⁱⁿᵗ⁰ (@ImNaman45) September 24, 2018

From writing numbers on public toilets’ walls to sharing it on Twitter, India’s Aashiqs are also going digital. #AjayDevgn — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 24, 2018

So this was Kajol’s number pic.twitter.com/WVCcWkrGy2 — Backend (@no_funintended) September 24, 2018

Ajay Devgn be like pic.twitter.com/gSDVpr9lFu — Bade Chote (@badechote) September 24, 2018

Guys after Ajay Devgn tweeted Kajol’s WhatsApp number. pic.twitter.com/Ku9wSPVQfH — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 24, 2018

As the buzz grew stronger, fed up will all the message, Kajol certainly didn’t think it’s funny and tweeted that this prank is going to cost him – no entry at home!

