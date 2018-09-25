Follow Us:
Ajay Devgn ‘leaks’ Kajol’s WhatsApp number on Twitter, memes and jokes flood online

Ajay Devgn has not deleted the tweet with Kajol's number and Twitterati can't stop cracking jokes about it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 25, 2018 1:37:07 pm
kajol, ajay devgn, kal number twitter, ajay devgn kajol number prank, kajol number memes, indian express, entertainment news Twitterati went wild after Ajay Devgn shared Kajol’s number online.

Bollywood actor Kajol’s fans were pleasently surprised on Monday when her husband and actor Ajay Devgn tweeted out her phone number. “Kajol not in country. Coordinate with her on Whatsapp 9********0,” Devgn wrote on Twitter. The tweet went viral and users on the site had a field day. The actor, however, has not deleted the tweet despite all the buzz.

While some couldn’t stop sending messages to the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor and sharing screenshots online, others took potshots at Devgn.

As the buzz grew stronger, fed up will all the message, Kajol certainly didn’t think it’s funny and tweeted that this prank is going to cost him – no entry at home!

