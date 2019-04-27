Toggle Menu
Riteish Deshmukh’s reply to ‘Ajay Devgn’s parrot’ video has Tweeple in splits

Recently, when the Singham actor came across a small clip of a parrot balancing on two toy cars, Deshmukh had a sassy reply which stole the show online.

The parrot’s video is going viral.

Friendly banter between Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter is not new. The conversations between the two Bollywood actors pulling each others’ legs have often left Twitterati in splits. One such conversation on the micro-blogging site regarding a video of a bird has desi users laughing out loud.

Jokes between the Total Dhamaal stars referring to Devgn’s 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, where he made a grand entry by balancing his two legs wide open on two motorcycles, have been going on for ages. So, recently, when the Singham actor came across a small clip of a parrot balancing on two toy cars, Deshmukh had a sassy reply which stole the show online. Devgn created the iconic pose with two cars for the poster for his recent film De De Pyaar De.

As it happened, Devgn was impressed by the stunts pulled off by the parrot referred to as his, but asked, if it has forgotten to fly. “I’m flattered, lekin udna bhool gaya kya?” the actor asked retweeting the video that created some buzz online.

As Devgn’s tweet garnered attention online, his co-star had a funny answer to why the skillful parrot might have forgotten to soar high. Stating marriage as the reason, the Housefull star said, “Shaadi ho chuki hai uski….”

The reply by Deshmukh left people in splits online and a few users tagged his wife Genelia DeSouza to do the needful.

Many also reminded how the actors previously too had engaged in a similar banter surrounding animals showing off great balancing skills seen in Devgn’s epic stunt.

