Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
Woman asks Airtel’s customer service for ‘Hindu representative’, Twitterati seethe

The telecom company seemed to have assigned a non-Muslim executive and are now garnering flak on social media for catering to the whims of Pooja Singh, the said customer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2018 10:23:19 am
A screenshot of Pooja Singh's bizarre request to Airtel India on the micro-blogging site has gone viral.

A customer of telecom company Bharti Airtel refused to interact with a Muslim customer executive on Twitter due to his faith. But what has angered many is that the company catered to the customer’s bigoted demand and changed its customer service executive to a a non-Muslim one.

The woman whose name is Pooja Singh tweeted at Airtel’s Twitter account explaining how a service engineer, assigned to look into a complaint had misbehaved with her.

In response an executive from Airtel responded: “Hey, I most definitely appreciate you reaching out here. We’ll take a closer look into that & get back shortly with more information. Thank you, Shoaib”

The woman then tweeted back saying that she had no faith in the work ethics of Muslims because “Kuran may have different version for customer service”. And she “requested” for a Hindu representative to be assigned to resolve her complaint. While you take some time to wrap your head around that request, this is what happened next.

The next response she received from Airtel’s official Twitter page was from an executive who identified himself as Gaganjot.

They, meanwhile, also reverted to Singh, claiming how they don’t differentiate between their employees on the basis of caste or religion.

Here are some responses this conversation garnered:

An official spokesperson of the telecom company told The Hindu that the company did not differentiate between customers or employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion.

“If a customer contacts us again for an ongoing service issue, then the first available service executive responds in the interest of time. We request everyone not to misinterpret and give it unnecessary religious colour. The said customer has been responded to,” the spokesperson said.

What is your opinion about Singh’s demand? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

