Woman asks Airtel’s customer service for ‘Hindu representative’, Twitterati seethe

A screenshot of Pooja Singh’s bizarre request to Airtel India on the micro-blogging site has gone viral. (Source: Reuters) A screenshot of Pooja Singh’s bizarre request to Airtel India on the micro-blogging site has gone viral. (Source: Reuters)

A customer of telecom company Bharti Airtel refused to interact with a Muslim customer executive on Twitter due to his faith. But what has angered many is that the company catered to the customer’s bigoted demand and changed its customer service executive to a a non-Muslim one.

The woman whose name is Pooja Singh tweeted at Airtel’s Twitter account explaining how a service engineer, assigned to look into a complaint had misbehaved with her.

In response an executive from Airtel responded: “Hey, I most definitely appreciate you reaching out here. We’ll take a closer look into that & get back shortly with more information. Thank you, Shoaib”

The woman then tweeted back saying that she had no faith in the work ethics of Muslims because “Kuran may have different version for customer service”. And she “requested” for a Hindu representative to be assigned to resolve her complaint. While you take some time to wrap your head around that request, this is what happened next.

ALSO READ | VHP activist triggers row: ‘Cancelled cab with Muslim driver’

The next response she received from Airtel’s official Twitter page was from an executive who identified himself as Gaganjot.

@airtelindia pathetic Airtel DTH customer service.I raised complaint for reinstallation of DHT.but assigned service engineer miss behaved with me. His words are “Tum Phone Rakho Dobara call mt krna ” his number is+91 79-85195094. This is how Airtel is looting it’s customer. — Pooja Singh 🇮🇳 (@pooja303singh) 18 June 2018

Dear Shohaib, as you’re a Muslim and I have no faith in your working ethics because Kuran may have different version for customer service, thus requesting you to assign a Hindu representative for my request. Thanks — Pooja Singh 🇮🇳 (@pooja303singh) 18 June 2018

They, meanwhile, also reverted to Singh, claiming how they don’t differentiate between their employees on the basis of caste or religion.

Dear Pooja, at Airtel, we absolutely do not differentiate between customers, employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion. We would urge you to do the same. Both Shoaib and Gaganjot are part of our customer resolution team. (cont) https://t.co/lbwhRE95vm — Bharti Airtel India (@Airtel_Presence) 18 June 2018

Here are some responses this conversation garnered:

If urging can get rid of bigotry, we wouldn’t be where we are today. Block this damn bigot from your services & I will take 3 accounts from you — Prabha Raj (@deepsealioness) 18 June 2018

At first instance , you should’ve stood by your employee Shoaib but instead you tried to appease the bigoted customer. Shame on you — Sameer Khan (@SamKhan999) 18 June 2018

Dear Muslim friends pls note not all non muslims, ppl are against you but there are some brain washed fanatics who may make you feel otherwise. we stand with as a united india. — Meeth (@superduperking7) 18 June 2018

Hey @Airtel_Presence you should haven’t even bothered to keep her in your line. Don’t offer her any service Better. She needs a lesson to learn! Ms. Pooja, don’t ever think what food you consume is 💯% harvested only by Hindus. Indians should speak about the nation, not religion. — Vasim Akram (@amdvasimakram) 18 June 2018

An official spokesperson of the telecom company told The Hindu that the company did not differentiate between customers or employees and partners on the basis of caste or religion.

“If a customer contacts us again for an ongoing service issue, then the first available service executive responds in the interest of time. We request everyone not to misinterpret and give it unnecessary religious colour. The said customer has been responded to,” the spokesperson said.

What is your opinion about Singh’s demand? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd