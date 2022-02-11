scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
#AirtelDown: Bharti Airtel network users share memes after facing outage across India

Airtel acknowledged the problem later and announced that the issue has been fixed, apologising to the customers. However, memes continue to flood Twitter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 1:51:14 pm
airtel, airtel down, airtel india outage, bharti airtel outage, airtel down memes, airtel no network, viral news, indian expressEven though the services were resorted shortly, #AirtelDown memes continued to trend online.

Airtel users across India faced a brief outage on Friday due to a technical glitch, the telecom operator has said. While the problem was fixed shortly after it was reported, people took to social media to complain about the issue. As per reports, the issue impacted both broadband and cellular users all across India.

This comes after people were unhappy with all Meta Inc apps, such as Facebook and Instagram, being down recently due to a global outage. Airtel outage led to a flurry of memes, with people complained about patchy cellular and mobile data connectivity.

With hashtag #AirtelDown, users listed multiple problems related to company’s mobile internet service, Airtel Thanks app, and also Airtel broadband services, saying all have also stopped working.

The company acknowledged the problem later and announced that the issue has been fixed, apologising to the customers. “Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” the company tweeted.

However, #AirtelDown continued to trend online as several customers complained that the service is anything but “seamless”. While some took a dig at the service, others just joined in to have some fun.

Check out some of the funny memes on the issue here:

DownDetector had reported that the outage affected many major cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and many more. However, the issue was apparently not affecting all users as some continued to be able to use calling and data services without any problems.

