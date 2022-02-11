AirtelDown: Bharti Airtel network users share memes after facing outage across India

Airtel users across India faced a brief outage on Friday due to a technical glitch, the telecom operator has said. While the problem was fixed shortly after it was reported, people took to social media to complain about the issue. As per reports, the issue impacted both broadband and cellular users all across India.

This comes after people were unhappy with all Meta Inc apps, such as Facebook and Instagram, being down recently due to a global outage. Airtel outage led to a flurry of memes, with people complained about patchy cellular and mobile data connectivity.

With hashtag #AirtelDown, users listed multiple problems related to company’s mobile internet service, Airtel Thanks app, and also Airtel broadband services, saying all have also stopped working.

The company acknowledged the problem later and announced that the issue has been fixed, apologising to the customers. “Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” the company tweeted.

Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers. — airtel India (@airtelindia) February 11, 2022

However, #AirtelDown continued to trend online as several customers complained that the service is anything but “seamless”. While some took a dig at the service, others just joined in to have some fun.

Check out some of the funny memes on the issue here:

pple coming to Twitter to confirm #AirtelDown be like :😂😂👇 pic.twitter.com/734DxaQ9Lp — Raunak Ghosh (@raunakghosh1992) February 11, 2022

My phone to me when I continuously put my phone on flight mode :-#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/DxyorleDX8 — Innocent Child (@bholaladkaa) February 11, 2022

From now on whenever I see that Airtel ad on tv now I’ll say this#AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/Tkh4ViqAe9 — nidhi (@LFCNidhoooo) February 11, 2022

#AirtelDown

Neither mobile internet working nor broadband connection.

Please do something @airtelindia

Airtel apps also not opening. pic.twitter.com/Ued0iX0PDz — Hardik Prakash (@htyagi9650) February 11, 2022

My phone’s flight mode button when i was pressing it continuesly. #AirtelDown pic.twitter.com/eUI0QWq29T — 𝙰𝚔𝚍𝚊𝚜 𝙷𝚊𝚢𝚊𝚝 (@Akdas_Hayat) February 11, 2022

DownDetector had reported that the outage affected many major cities in India including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata and many more. However, the issue was apparently not affecting all users as some continued to be able to use calling and data services without any problems.