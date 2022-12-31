Airport staff rushes out to fetch nausea medicine for pregnant woman; ‘priceless’, says husband

When strangers turn out to be saviours during strenuous times, it spreads much hope and positivity. A pregnant woman suffered a bout of nausea while she was stuck at Bhubaneswar airport in Odisha as her flight got delayed by three hours. Even as her husband scrambled to find some anti-nausea medication, Abhishek, an attendant at the check-in area, lent a helping hand and the heartwarming story has earned him praise online.

The post shared by Official Humans of Bombay on Instagram shows the woman’s husband standing with the attendant. The man panicked when his wife told him that her “anti-nausea medication is over” as there was no pharmacy at the airport. After getting the six-month-pregnant woman seated, he rushed to find a solution and approached three to four attendants in the check-in area.

Abhishek stepped in and asked him to take his wife to the doctor on duty. However, it was in vain and the nearest pharmacy was 3 km from the airport. Realising that the man knew no one in the city, Abhishek volunteered to help.

“Right after, he left. But we couldn’t exchange numbers due to the airline’s policy, so we had no way to contact each other. I was scared that he’d return empty-handed, unable to identify the medicine. Worried, I waited with my wife, trying to pacify her,” the man told Official Humans of Bombay.

Abhishek went to five different pharmacies and, unable to find the exact pill, he bought the same medicine sold by a different brand and returned within 25 minutes, leaving the man pleasantly surprised.

The attendant also refused to take money from the woman’s husband. “When Abhishek handed the pills over to me, he refused to take any money. I asked him, ‘Will the airline reimburse you?’ and he replied, ‘No sir, I am doing this because I care,'” the man wrote.

Within 15 minutes of consuming the medicine, the woman’s condition got better and her husband heaved a sigh of relief. “I know that his random act of kindness is worth so much more. It’s priceless,” he said.

The attendant’s kind act won the praise of netizens. A user commented, “Very good act of kindness I think very few people are left in the world who are kind & human. Otherwise I have seen more people always blaming, bulling, complaining. They even take the advantage of the kindness.”

Another user wrote, “How the world should be.” A third user commented, “I feel lucky to be on this Earth when I witness people like Abhishek, ‘a hero with no cape on’ kindness is priceless indeed.”