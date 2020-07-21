IndiGo crew dances to ‘Butta Bomma’ at Vizag airport, video goes viral

Earlier this year, the song had gone viral with many mimicking the dance steps. Earlier this year, the song had gone viral with many mimicking the dance steps.

Indigo staff in Vizag left travellers amazed when they broke into a dance skit at the airport.

The clip, which went viral on several social media platforms, shows a group of ground staff wearing marks dancing to the beats of the chartbuster dance number ‘Butta Bomma’ from the movie movie ‘Angu Vaikuntapurathu’ starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Earlier this year, the song had gone viral, with many mimicking the dance steps, including Australian cricketer David Warner and his wife. Viewed over two lakh times, the video was shared by many, including the official Indigo Twitter handle.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted several reactions among netizens, with many praising the staff for cheering up the passengers amid the gloom of the pandemic.

Absolutely love the energy of this video! https://t.co/xvVSQPGV6s — Ayush Shekhar #FlutterCreate 💙 (@ayushshekhar17) July 21, 2020

@IndiGo6E is simply the Best! Now can I get a free flight to Iceland post covid ? #indigo6e https://t.co/RUGYKEO8ai — Shubhranshu Thakur (@ways2rishu) July 20, 2020

HR department’s work — Ankur Ranjan (@AnkurRanjan56) July 21, 2020

