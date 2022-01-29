Watch: Airhostess grooves to ‘Kacha Badam’ song in empty aircraft

A video of SpiceJet airhostess dancing to the Bengali song Kacha Badam is viral on social media. The airhostess, identified as Uma Meenakshi, is seen dancing with adorable expressions, leaving netizens impressed.

The video posted on her Instagram handle ‘yamtha.uma’ two days ago has garnered more than 11,000 likes so far. Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uma meenakshi (@yamtha.uma)

Meenakshi noted that the video was shot without passengers, prior permission was taken, and safety was not hampered. The clip was shot in Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Netizens were enthralled to watch her grooving inside the aircraft. A user commented, “hahahaha epic one.” Another user said, “I was waiting for this.”

Meenakshi’s Instagram account is filled with videos of her dancing, mostly inside aircraft. In another clip, she is seen attempting actor Allu Arjun’s hook step in the song Srivalli from the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Internet users have gone crazy over the Bengali viral song Kacha Badam. The song released in 2021 is sung by peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar. The song, which says he is willing to exchange old broken items for his peanuts, took the internet by storm.