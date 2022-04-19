‘I don’t want to go, but…’: Air hostess’ emotional speech on last day at work wins hearts online

Bidding adieu to the organisation where one has toiled, strived, excelled, and made memories can take an emotional toll. An air hostess‘ emotional speech on her last day at work has moved netizens online. A video showing her thanking the airline company and passengers with teary eyes and a shaky voice has gone viral.

The clip shared by singer Amrutha Suresh on Instagram shows the air hostess standing and delivering her speech through a phone used for making announcements. The woman is seen smiling amid her mixed emotions and is heard saying, “And I never thought this day would come. It’s like a piece of my heart. I don’t know what to say.”

She wipes her tears and expresses gratitude toward the company. “The company has given me everything and it’s an amazing organisation to work with. It’s the best. They take care of all employees, especially we girls. They pamper us so much. And, it is amazing and it’s like I don’t want to go, but I have to go.” With a trembling voice, she continues speaking, “Thank you everyone and thank you to each and every one of you who fly with us. Because of you, we get salaries on time or before time, just like our flights. Thank you.”

Watch the video here:

“What a beautiful sent off to this beautiful lady by @indigo.6e. So much touched,” reads the caption of the post.

A user identified the air hostess as Surabhi Nair and showered praises. “You were an amazing crew Surabhi, more than that u were an amazing human. U were so kind and humble… u made everyone around u comfortable. I’ve never seen u without a smile on your face you are so positive, keep going, all the best… I also missed flying with you, but still got a lot of beautiful memories with you all the best for your bright future,” commented a user.

Nair also wrote in the comments section, “Indeed an emotional moment for me.”

Before this, a pilot had captured hearts online with a moving speech during evacuations of stranded Indians from war-torn Ukraine. The flight carrying Indians took off from Budapest in Hungary in March this year. “We are very happy to see all of you safe and sound. And are proud of each one of your courage and determination. You overcame the uncertainty, hardship, and fear and made it here safely. And, now it’s time to go back to our motherland. It’s time to go home,” the pilot was heard saying in the video.