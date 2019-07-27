Toggle Menu
Air Vistara apologises for gaffe after passenger’s tweet on gender bias goes viral

However, someone pointed out that the gaffe wasn't restricted to females only and the "professor" tag wasn't working for men either. Others also started a conversation on the gender binary.

The company apologised on Twitter after they spotted the screenshot.

Air Vistara found itself on the receiving end on Twitter after a woman took to social media to complain of gender bias in the airline’s website. Shyama Rath was filling personal details on a form on the company’s website when she found out that it would not allow her to select the prefix “professor” in the title as she had chosen “female” as gender.

The message on the site read, “Title PROFESSOR is not valid for this gender. Please change your TITLE option.” Taken aback by the message, Rath shared a screenshot of the reply on Twitter. “Common, #Air_Vistara,” she wrote.

The tweet quickly garnered a lot of attention online and many took a jibe at the airline. However, Air Vistara soon took cognizance of her message and apologised for the glitch, thanking Shyama Rath for bringing it to their attention.

Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor also apologised and said he was “mortified to see” it.

Twitter users started to troll the company and opined somewhere a developer was “dead”. However, someone pointed out that the gaffe wasn’t restricted to females only and the “professor” tag wasn’t working for men either. Others also started a conversation on the gender binary.

Later, Kapoor tweeted that the glitch had been fixed.

