Sunday, May 03, 2020
‘Bond-ing over radio’: Ruskin Bond narrates short stories on AIR

The series, which commenced on May 1 is titled ‘Bonding over the Radio’ and features renowned author Ruskin Bond narrating some of his captivating short stories.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 3, 2020 5:12:22 pm
Ruskin Bond, Al India Radio, Ruskin bond stories on AIR, Ruskin Bond on Radio, Ruskin bond stories, Coronavirus lockdown, COVID-19, Coronavirus pandemic, Trending News, Indian Express news The series features short stories exclusively handpicked by Rusk Bond and is expected to run for 15 days.

Renowned novelist and author Ruskin Bond is narrating some of his popular and captivating stories on All India Radio as part of an initiative by Prasar Bharati to keep its listeners engaged during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The series, which commenced on May 1, is titled ‘Bonding over the Radio’ and features stories exclusively handpicked by Bond himself.

Announcing the series on Twitter, AIR tweeted, “A master storyteller weaves his magic on @AkashvaniAIR!” The broadcast is available on Prasar Bharati’s mobile app NewsOnAir as well as on three channels – FM Gold, Indraprastha and AIR Live News 24×7 at 7.10 am and 10.10 pm daily.

The initiative received much love on various social media platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

According to news agency PTI, the initiative is a collaborative production between the External Services Division and the central English features unit of the AIR and is expected to run 15 days.

As per the reports, the collections of stories were recorded over the telephone from his cottage in Mussoorie. It is expected that the stories will bring some cheer to listeners, especially the young adults who are the target audience.

