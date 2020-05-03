‘Bond-ing over radio’: Ruskin Bond narrates short stories on AIR

The series features short stories exclusively handpicked by Rusk Bond and is expected to run for 15 days. The series features short stories exclusively handpicked by Rusk Bond and is expected to run for 15 days.

Renowned novelist and author Ruskin Bond is narrating some of his popular and captivating stories on All India Radio as part of an initiative by Prasar Bharati to keep its listeners engaged during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

The series, which commenced on May 1, is titled ‘Bonding over the Radio’ and features stories exclusively handpicked by Bond himself.

A master storyteller weaves his magic on @AkashvaniAIR! Beginning tomorrow, May 1st 2020, All India Radio will broadcast a series of short stories by celebrated author #RuskinBond which will be read by the writer himself. Don’t miss it!#BondingOverTheRadio | @shashidigital pic.twitter.com/MCnUrhk2QW — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) April 30, 2020

Here are the details of the broadcast👇 Happy listening! pic.twitter.com/IElUvvxYCI — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) May 1, 2020

Announcing the series on Twitter, AIR tweeted, “A master storyteller weaves his magic on @AkashvaniAIR!” The broadcast is available on Prasar Bharati’s mobile app NewsOnAir as well as on three channels – FM Gold, Indraprastha and AIR Live News 24×7 at 7.10 am and 10.10 pm daily.

The initiative received much love on various social media platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

My radio is ready. — Sanskaari Baalak (@SanskariBaalak) April 30, 2020

Excellent initiative. — A Aalan (@alanjhaifs) May 1, 2020

So finally lockdown calling back all lost treasures of life. Days of listening stories from grannies. Love you @Ruskin Bond — Shelly Bhardwaj (@ShellyBhardwa13) May 2, 2020

Thanks for the good deed !

Fond of reading of Ruskin Bond from childhood !#RuskinBond — CS SAIBAL CHANDRA DUTTA (@Saibal_Ch_Dutta) May 2, 2020

wow its agreat achievement of AIR — Sandip Kumar Kuanr (@kuanrSandip) May 2, 2020

We are going back to the radio age. This feels good. ☺️ — Dr. Subhasree Ray | PhD (@DrSubhasree) May 2, 2020

According to news agency PTI, the initiative is a collaborative production between the External Services Division and the central English features unit of the AIR and is expected to run 15 days.

As per the reports, the collections of stories were recorded over the telephone from his cottage in Mussoorie. It is expected that the stories will bring some cheer to listeners, especially the young adults who are the target audience.

